'I rode the Matildas wave': portrait of Sam Kerr claims Bald Archy Prize

The Bald Archy Prize does like to stir the pot but Maud the cockatoo swears she wasn't trying to buy into the controversy surrounding Sam Kerr by selecting a portrait of the Matildas captain as this year's winner.
The winner of the $10,000 prize for the 2024 Bald Archy was announced on Friday night at the Canberra Potters Gallery at the Watson Art Centre.
The prize was awarded to Newcastle artist Judy Nadin, for her work Flippin' Kerfection, a satirical caricature depicting Australian professional soccer player Sam Kerr's "iconic celebratory backflip in exaggerated action".
"I'm over the moon to have won the 2024 Bald Archy Prize and thrilled the Museum of the Riverina has kept Peter Batey's legacy alive," Ms Nadin said.
"I painted the Aussie legend, that is the Matildas captain Sam Kerr, because like most of Australia I rode the Matildas wave during the 2023 World Cup.
"The joy and unity that our country felt, I wanted to capture that important moment in time for my entry.
"I painted Sam doing her trademark backflip, because the entire country was doing backflips after that quarter-final match [against France, won in a dramatic penalty shootout].
"Lastly, I'd like to thank Maude the cockatoo (Bald Archy Prize judge), she's obviously a Sam Kerr fan."
Created in 1994 by the late Peter Batey, the Bald Archy Prize is considered Australia's premier satirical art prize.
Parodying the Archibald Prize and judged by sulphur-crested cockatoo Maude, it has served to shock and amuse an enthusiastic public.
After Batey's death in 2019, the administration of the prize went to the Museum of the Riverina, Wagga Wagga, which revived the tour in 2023.
Museum of the Riverina manager Luke Grealy said finalists' works were judged by Maude before the recent controversy around Kerr erupted, accused of racially abusing a London police officer.
"It's just a very joyous image and Sam Kerr has done so much for women's football and for women in general," Mr Grealy said.
"Maude also enjoys doing a backflip in the gum tree at Coolac."
And while British pundit Piers Morgan threatened to buy another painting in this year's Baldy Archy, which depicted him in a stroppy toddler following Australia's Ashes win, he has yet to put his money where his mouth is.
"I am chasing him about that," Mr Grealy said.
This weekend is the final chance to see in Canberra the exhibition of all the finalists in the 2024 Bald Archy Prize.
The exhibition is open Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 11am to 3pm at the Canberra Potters Gallery at the Watson Arts Centre in Aspinall Street.
Admission is $8 or $6 concession.
Canberra Potters Watson Art Centre chief executive Richard Thomas said "it's been another fantastic year for the Bald Archy Prize at the Canberra Potters Gallery".
