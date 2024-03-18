Distinctive ute linked to $100,000 excavator theft at business

Albury police are seeking help to identify thieves who stole a $100,000 excavator from a Lavington business.
The Catherine Crescent business was targeted about 3.15am on March 9.
Video footage released by police on Monday shows the 1.7 tonne orange and black Kubota excavator being driven out of the industrial site on a dual axle trailer.
A dark dual cab Holden Colorado utility with added front lights was involved in the theft.
It appeared to have other items in the tray of the vehicle, with police also noting the tray had a slightly different colour to the utility's cab.
Police said the vehicle was grey or blue in colour.
Detective Chief Inspector Jy Brown said the incident showed how people could fall victim to opportunistic thieves.
"It's frustrating that someone has stolen valuable equipment vital to the operation of the business, and reinforces our advice to everyone to do everything they can to avoid becoming the target of opportunistic thieves," he said.
"We always advise everyone in the community - residential and business - to ensure homes and businesses are locked and secured.
"If you have a security system make sure it's turned on, keep an up-to-date property inventory including serial numbers or unique characteristics of the property, and ensure security lights cover main areas around premises, and that fences are sturdy and gates have key locks."
Investigators are seeking information, including dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.