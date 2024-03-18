Howdy partner: the new app for farmers who want a wife makes mark at races

Farmers are a "hot commodity" when it comes to a new dating app designed for rural singles ready to mingle - and where better to spread the word than a Riverina race day.
With more female users than male users, Howdy Global is bucking the dating app trend just over a week from launching.
Hunter Valley farmer and Howdy founder Mia Ryan hit the road at the weekend to introduce the fresh take on the dating scene to the Ardlethan Races.
NSW Hunter Valley beef farmer Angus Middlebrook downloaded Howdy hoping to avoid the frustrations he has experienced using mainstream dating apps.
He has previously struggled to match with women who understand his lifestyle as a farmer or are willing to travel longer distances.
"I've probably got more matches on this than I would've had on Tinder or Hinge, in about a week or so," the 25-year-old said.
"I'm actually a hot commodity on it because girls actually want farmers apparently."
Dating apps have long faced a gender imbalance, with the number of men looking for love far outweighing the number of women on sites like Tinder, Hinge and Bumble.
These apps have a limited radius setting and include in-app purchases on top of free versions.
Since its March 2024 launch, Howdy has attracted more female than male users.
Mr Middlebrook started Howdy's free seven-day trial and chose to continue onto the paid subscription which is $34.99 per month.
While it's working, it's worth the money- Angus Middlebrook
"While it's working, it's worth the money," he said.
Caitlin Vella jumped onto Howdy after hearing from a friend of their successful matches.
"We were saying how difficult it is to find people who are genuine and from the land," she said.
Like Mr Middlebrook, the 28-year-old Sydney nurse is a paying user and says that all the matches she's made are meaningful and genuine.
"I've had more conversations on a deeper level through Howdy than I've had on any other app," Ms Vella said.
"I don't leave the app feeling disgusted."
While Ms Vella lives in Sydney, she is looking for a relationship outside of the city and is open to travelling anywhere in Australia to find 'the one'.
"At the end of the day, what's the point of chatting on an app if you're not going to make the effort of going out," she said.
"Quite honestly, you only live once."
Having worked in agriculture previously, Ms Vella understands farmers' work commitments, but warns that there can be misconceptions among city women inspired by shows like Farmer Wants A Wife.
"I feel for women who are coming from a non-farming background and don't understand that commitment, like it's really long hours - it's almost like you have a fly in fly out partner," she said.
"But you know what, it actually doesn't bother me. And I truly think that if it's meant to be, it'll be, You'll make it work."
Ms Vella has plans to travel to South Australia and Queensland to meet up with people she has matched with.
Another Howdy user is its founder - 22-year-old Mia Ryan from the Hunter Valley.
With initial success, she is hopeful of finding love on her app, and "can see myself with any one of them".
She developed the app as a solution to her dating-life frustrations that echoed Mr Middlebrook and Ms Vella.
"There was no one who understood my lifestyle," the Hunter Valley farmer said.
"I saw a gap in the market after witnessing how many of my friends and family were struggling with other dating apps because they were maxing out their radius settings and getting no matches."
Howdy allows users to view matches from across Australia which Ms Ryan believes sets her app apart from competitors.
"I would travel to the ends of the earth if it meant that I was with my person," she said.
Users can select either "I'm a farmer" or "I'm looking for a farmer" and could add hobbies more typical of those who live in rural Australia.
These include "talking about the weather", "Sunday drive and a pub lunch", "camping", and "sitting back and admiring a cracking view".
Howdy is free to download and requires a subscription.
