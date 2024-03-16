The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man shot, another threatened with gun during late-night home invasion

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated March 17 2024 - 11:34am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man shot, another threatened with gun during late-night home invasion
Man shot, another threatened with gun during late-night home invasion

A man remains in hospital after he was shot in the leg during a late-night home invasion in Griffith.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.