Man shot, another threatened with gun during late-night home invasion

A man remains in hospital after he was shot in the leg during a late-night home invasion in Griffith.
Emergency services responded to reports that a man had been shot at a home on Carrathool Street about 11.15pm on Saturday, March 16.
Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District have been told three men forced entry into the premises through the front door where the occupant - a 44-year-old man - was shot in the left leg.
A second man, also a resident of the home, was also threatened with a firearm, but was not injured.
Police said the three men then left before officers could arrive on the scene.
The man who was shot was taken to Griffith Base Hospital by the uninjured resident.
He was later transferred to Wagga Base Hospital and remains in a stable condition.
A crime scene was established at the property and detectives have started an investigation into the incident.
There is no ongoing risk to the community.
Police have urged anyone with information about the matter, or who may have been in the vicinity at the time with any available dashcam/mobile phone footage, to contact Griffith police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
