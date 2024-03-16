Boys spoken to by police after grass fire burns near Wagga Airport building

Four boys have been spoken to by police after a grass fire burned close to a building in the Wagga Airport complex.
Emergency services were alerted to a fire burning behind the Australian Airline Pilot Academy on Don Kendall Drive just after 6.30pm on Friday, March 15.
A crew from the Forest Hill Rural Fire Brigade arrived to find a running grass fire in the area off Eldershaw Drive and Schipp Street in the suburb.
The Forest Hill brigade said its pumper along with a Fire and Rescue NSW truck from Turvey Park station set up for property protection at the pilot academy, while another of its crews got to work trying to contain the fire.
Those firefighters were helped by teams from the Ladysmith, Lake Albert and Eunony rural fire brigades, who were able to contain and extinguish the fire after about one hour.
There was no damage to property and no reports of any injuries.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers were called to the scene and, as part of inquiries, spoke to two boys, aged 10 and 12, and two teens, both aged 13.
The spokesperson said the four children would be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
The Young Offenders Act provides alternatives to court for children who commit certain offences, including cautions, warnings and youth justice conferences.
