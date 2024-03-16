The Daily Advertiser
Man to face court accused of stealing delivery car, taking it on joyride

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated March 16 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 5:50pm
A 47-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stole a newspaper delivery car and took it for a joyride on Saturday, March 16.
A man has been charged with a string of driving offences after he allegedly stole a newspaper delivery car from a Wagga service station and used it to lead police on a high-speed chase.

