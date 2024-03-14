Sentencing set for 'ISIS bride' accused of entering declared area of Syria

A woman accused of remaining in the declared area of Syria will be sentenced in June.
Mariam Raad, 32, of Young, appeared in person at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, March 13.
She was charged in January 2023 with one count of entering/remaining in a declared area.
In documents tendered to the court, police alleged the Australian citizen entered Al-Raqqa state in 2014 and remained there until March 2017.
In court on Wednesday, Raad's solicitor, Sarah Hedberg, said she was negotiating agreed facts of the case with the federal Department of Public Prosecutions.
She also told the court a psychological report for her client was being prepared and requested a sentencing date.
Ms Hedberg said the matter would be settled in the local court and that Ms Raad would enter a plea.
The DPP representative expected the hearing to take one hour.
"There are more submissions than the average [alleged] offence," he said.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie adjourned the matter until May 8 to confirm Raad's plea.
She set sentencing for June 12 and continued Raad's bail.
