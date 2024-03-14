The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

State of the art heart machine donation set to boost Wagga child care

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 14 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Taylor, Wagga paediatrician John Preddy, Oliver Taylor and mum Cathrine with Dr Stephen Cooper. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Mark Taylor, Wagga paediatrician John Preddy, Oliver Taylor and mum Cathrine with Dr Stephen Cooper. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Less Riverina babies born with chronic heart conditions will have to travel to major cities for treatment and checkups thanks to the generous donation of a Wagga dad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.