State of the art heart machine donation set to boost Wagga child care

Less Riverina babies born with chronic heart conditions will have to travel to major cities for treatment and checkups thanks to the generous donation of a Wagga dad.
Mark Taylor presented the $106,000 CX50 Ultrasound System - a cardiac echo machine - to the Wagga Base Hospital's paediatric ward on Wednesday, saving young families from having to go through what his did.
His son, Oliver, was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a critical congenital heart condition that affects normal blood flow through the heart and occurs when a baby's heart does not form correctly it grows in the womb.
Throughout his childhood, Oliver and his family made many trips to Sydney to get the appropriate care to treat the condition, an experience reflected by many other residents across the region.
But all that will now change, with Wagga Base finally equipped with the CX50 Ultrasound System, that has the ability to accurately diagnose suspected cardiac, vascular, renal, and cranial conditions for hundreds of newborn babies and children.
This means clinicians will now be able to immediately care for unwell patients without having to transfer and delay treatment in a bigger city beyond the regions.
The donation came about after Mr Taylor, an educator with the MLHD, was named a regional winner in the Humpty Dumpty Foundation's Michelle Beets Award for Inspirational Paediatric Care to recognise his positive impact on the lives of diabetic children in the region.
Mr Taylor donated the $25,000 prize towards the machine, with the remaining $81,000 being contributed thanks to State Government funds and a generous donation from the Lorna Blackwood Estate.
The desire to ensure such technology is available locally was born out of Mr Taylor's own experience with son Oliver.
"My oldest son was born with a cardiac condition and required multiple surgeries and regular cardio reviews with a paediatric cardiologist... so it was a personal reason I decided to put the funds towards a cardiac echo machine," he said.
"[My son also required] very regular reviews with his paediatrician Dr John Preddy in Wagga and also a paediatric cardiologist from Sydney.
"Back then we had to make a lot of trips to Sydney and Canberra."
As such, Mr Taylor decided to donate the prize to purchase the machine and hopes it will be a great help to young families into the future.
"I believe it will benefit other Riverina kids with heart conditions and their families greatly," he said.
Dr Preddy welcomed the generous donation and it would certainly make life easier for those families.
"We are passionate about bringing as much care to the region," he said.
"This is one facet of that, but it's a very important one."
Dr Preddy said the machine's donation was the culmination of many years of hard work.
"It's the end of about a 10-year journey that Mark and I have been on in getting this piece of technology [to Wagga]," he said.
"We've [now] got more to do."
Dr Preddy said while only about two per cent of families he sees on a regular basis will need to use this equipment, that was still "a lot of kids."
"We do a lot of cardiology and work very closely with the expert cardiologists in Sydney. It's a big part of our work."
Humpty Dumpty Foundation CEO and managing director Claire Reaney said the foundation was pleased to donate the equipment to Wagga Base and that it would be a "wonderful addition" to the regional paediatric hub there.
"Not only is this equipment state of the art and fit for purpose but it will help to continue ensuring the most positive health outcomes are achieved for children in the region," Ms Reaney said.
