Stories provide a glimpse of Wagga's past

Southern Rivers Regional Police Commander, Eric Gollan said that police response times have improved over the last eighteen months with responses to 80 per cent of urgent calls in 10 minutes compared to the state average of 11 minutes.
Anglican bishops George Browning and Bruce Clark officially opened the latest extensions to Saint Martins residential college at Charles Sturt University, Wagga.
A report to council's finance committee estimates the final cost of Wagga's Civic Centre as $22,045,071, which is $1,067,770 over budget.
Chief executive of the Forrest Centre nursing home, Neil Stubbs, has appealed to Wagga City Council to help stop what he calls the dismantling of existing aged care services by the Greater Murray Health Service.
Member for Riverina Kay Hull farewelled members of the Australian Army Kapooka who are travelling to Sabah, Malaysia to perform at the opening and dedication of a memorial and commemorative pavilion at Sandakan Memorial Park.
All seven candidates for the seat of Wagga - Jim Booth, Daryl Maguire, Colin McPherson, Greg Jerrick, Leigh Campbell, Peter Dale and Rex Graham - attended an election forum held at the Wagga Leagues Club.
Council outdoor staff are seeking a 50 per cent wage loading for main street work which would add another $90,000 to the main street upgrade budget which is facing a total blow-out of $400,000 unless cuts are made.
Pat Kain, Pat Brassil, Pat Coombs, Pat Anderson, Pat O'Halloran, and Pat McDonough were among those joining organiser, Pat Fitzpatrick celebrating St Patrick's Day at the Bridge Tavern.
Former students from the Rock Public School met at the Kings Own Hotel-Motel to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the 1943 Intermediate Certificate.
John Wright, a member of the Wagga Tigers victorious 1965, first ever junior premiership, under 13's team, is organising a reunion of the team.
Joe Shipp MP is promoting "Breakfast with Alan Jones" as a fundraiser for Daryl Maguire.
The Riverina Cat Club's second annual Three Ring Championship Kitten and Companion Cat Show attracted a large crowd to the Police and Community Youth Club.
Council's environmental services committee is recommending $380,000 be spent on a community centre and childcare facility in Pinaroo Drive.
Wagga's mayor Ald M Gissing announced that council had decided unanimously to grant the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Mount Erin the Freedom of the City.
Wagga's population on June 30 last year was about 30,310, an increase of 800 in 12 months.
Students at the Riverina College of Advanced Education staged a protest march against what they believe are "unfair rents" asked by some landlords.
Detailed plans and specifications have been drawn up for the proposed major complex of the Wagga Tennis Association at Bolton Park.
Council has approved in principle the establishment of a mini bike circuit near the Wiradjuri Reserve.
President of Wagga Apex Club, Frank Fountain, appealed to parents to take advantage of the "Apex Operation Save Life" by asking at local pharmacies for a free bottle of "Epicac" which can be used for some types of poisoning or overdoses.
The annual Rotary District 270 conference is being held this weekend at the Wagga Agricultural College.
Francis Alberni, president of the Rotary Club of South Wagga, will host a conference dinner dance for conference attendees, Rotarians and Rotaryannes, which will include a mannequin parade at the Kyeamba Smith Hall.
For the third year in succession, Mount Austin High School won the combined Wagga High Schools annual swimming championships.
Council is likely to support an application by Wagga's bus operator, FA Fearne to increase bus fares by 121/2 per cent.
Huthwaites are clearing 42 top brand wool and wool blend men's suits for $35 each.
Wagga businessman Ted Bartholomew has been named Mercedes-Benz Dealer of the Year.
Max Taber scored a 288 game at the Wagga Bowl, the highest score in the Wagga League since the Alley opened 10 years ago.
Toohey's beer was introduced this week to the Wagga Leagues Club and the new Tolland Hotel.
About 1000 school children from a wide area of the Wagga District packed Hoyts Theatre for a special youth concert by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
Travis Wenham and Rachel Ballin were winners of the best boy and girl baby in the 6-to-12-month section of the St Aidan's Church Fair and Baby Show.
Four cars were damaged, in a spectacular pile-up near the intersection of Trail and Kincaid Streets.
