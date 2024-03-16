The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Stories provide a glimpse of Wagga's past

March 16 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gurwood Street looking towards Fitzmaurice Street from the Simmons Street corner, early 1900s. Supplied picture (CSU RW2745, Pym Collection)
Gurwood Street looking towards Fitzmaurice Street from the Simmons Street corner, early 1900s. Supplied picture (CSU RW2745, Pym Collection)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.