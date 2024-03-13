Mater Dei adds another year to their Preston Butcher Cup dominance

Mater Dei has won their fourth consecutive Preston Butcher Cup in a sweltering grand final against Wagga High School.
The Mater Dei girls put on four touchdowns over Wagga High to secure the 4-2 win, while across the fields Kildare Catholic College had a comfortable bronze win over Kooringal High.
Georgie Hayes was named inaugural Superhero Player of the Final for best on ground, in memory of Zane Lawson.
Hayes was selected by the on-field referees for her efforts throughout the game.
"It was quite tight, we were lucky enough to come out with a win 4-2," Hayes said.
"Our girls played really well, there was some standouts in Wagga High definitely."
The year 10 student's first year competing in the competition, she has been playing touch football since under 10s.
Impressed with her teammates efforts throughout the two week competition, she was honoured to receive the medal.
A team player, she hopes the referees saw how she works to build up her teammates.
"I think they saw me helping my team out, I like to talk about out on the field," she said.
"It's so much fun, I have so many friends in the team and we all get along well."
Coach Virginia Baggio said she couldn't be prouder of the team's effort in hot conditions.
Admitting to a little pressure heading into the grand final after so many wins, she took a breath out following the final whistle.
"It's a nice relief to have it done as well, not just for me but for them as well," Baggio said.
"They're a really talented team and they have just worked together so well leading into this, they do a lot of tournaments together and have been playing together for a few years so it's really nice for them to get this win again."
Pleased with Hayes' individual accolade, Baggio said she could talk about each player's top moments all evening if she had the chance.
Working well together across the full field and adjusting well from attack to defence, fitness was a huge asset to the side.
"I always say to the girls, think strong, be mentally strong and just keep your intensity going and never give up," she said.
"It's really easy in this heat to give up, it was the battle of the fittest and they really show that today."
