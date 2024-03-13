Willis stars in grand final as St Michaels claims unlikely 14's premiership

A terrific performance from Toby Willis guided St Michaels Blue to a magnificent win in the under 14's grand final against South Wagga.
Willis finished unbeaten at 30no with the bat and claimed figures of 3-13 with the ball as the Saints claimed a three-wicket victory over the Blues.
It's been a fairy-tale run for the young Saints side who finished the regular season fourth in just a five-team competition.
They secured their ticket to the grand final after knocking off the previously undefeated Wagga City and then defeated the second-ranked side in the decider.
It's been an incredible effort from the Saints and coach Tim Wilson was enormously proud of the performances put up by his side over the past fortnight.
"It was a bit of a journey for the boys," Wilson said.
"At the start of the season I asked them do you want me to treat you like boys or like young men and they all said young men.
"We've had a couple of honest conversations with some of the boys about how we get better and we tried to build on that though the year by working out what people's weaknesses are and then try strengthen them up.
"Last year we only had three kids retire where this year we had seven so that was a big highlight for us as a team.
"A lot of people told me we have the best batter and bowler but I always felt we had the best team."
The Saints entered finals as big underdogs and Wilson believed their bowling across the past fortnight had a huge say in their premiership victory.
"We had plans in place and knew where we think we could get these young guns out," he said.
"A highlight for the finals was Henry Benecke who over the two weeks I'm pretty sure got 4-18 off eight overs.
"He got some key wickets and then Toby Willis with his bowling I think got 3-18 odd off eight overs so they bowled extremely well.
"But then our opening two bowlers Henry Bolton and Owen Treanor set a really good platform for us."
Needing 111 for victory, Wilson said he was always confident his side could chase down the total and claim the premiership.
"The week before I think we only had to chase 104 and none of our kids retired," he said.
"Toby Willis came out and opened the batting and the cream rose to the top there, he batted really well.
"He played a couple games of grade this year and debuted in second grade in the final round, he looked a class above everyone else.
"He got man of the match and I think he got his 30 off 20 balls, he dominated and got us off to a good start."
Meanwhile Lake Albert Maroon claimed a six-wicket win over Kooringal Blue in the under 13's grand final.
Finn O'Neill (30no), Charlie Hutton (25no) and Liam Hutton (24) led the way for the Bulls with the bat as they reached their winning total with three overs remaining.
Earlier in the game Charlie Hutton (2-7) shone with the ball as the Bulls limited the Colts to 7-115 from their 25 overs.
Under 14
St Michaels Blue 7-111 (T Willis 30no; A Rodham 2-9, N Absolum 2-10) d South Wagga 8-110 (J Henman 30no; T Willis 3-13, O Treanor 2-18)
Under 13
Lake Albert Maroon 4-119 (F O'Neill 30no; J Hogan 2-8) d Kooringal Blue 7-115 (R Buik 37no, H Beggs 31no; C Hutton 2-7)
