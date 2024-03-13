The road to addressing Australia's youth mental health crisis

One in seven children or adolescents have experienced mental health issues. Picture Shutterstock

Poor mental health can affect anyone at any time.

And while anxiety or depression may not sound as 'severe' as other diseases or illnesses, if it is not detected early or left untreated, poor mental health can very quickly lead to other serious health concerns such as substance abuse, eating disorders, self-harm or suicide.

While there are many professionals entering fields that help address mental health like those training to be a psychologist or studying for a Master of Social Work qualification, the reality is Australia is seeing a growing number of youths who are seriously affected by poor mental health.

Having good mental health is the key to healthy development and well-being in kids and adolescents. Not only does it help them deal with daily challenges and the constant change that comes during this period of their lives, but it also helps them form a healthy self-image, build their relationships with others and enjoy their youth.

According to Healthdirect Australia around one in seven children and adolescents aged between four and 17 have recently experienced a mental health disorder in Australia. While mental health issues can occur at any age, the risk is most prominent in those aged between 12 and 16 years old. The most common disorder is ADHD followed by anxiety, depression and conduct disorder.

The effect of mental health on children and adolescents

Mental health can be influenced by many things such as family circumstances, the social circles you interact with and other life events. These issues may be relationship problems, eating or body-image issues, bullying, physical, emotional or sexual abuse, feelings of sadness, anxiety or depression, self-harm or suicide. If a child or adolescent experiences mental health issues in childhood, it may have ongoing effects as they enter adulthood.

Poor mental health in childhood and adolescence may reveal itself as emotional or behavioural. Some internalised problems may include anxiety, shyness, feelings of rejection, brooding, excessive worrying and crying, and problems building relationships with peers. Externalised problems may include restlessness, distractedness, problems with attention, interrupting or disturbing tendencies, aggressive behaviour, rule-breaking behaviour and dissocial behaviour. These internalising and externalising issues can negatively affect children or adolescents' relationships with their families, their relationships with friends, and their success in primary or secondary school.

Studies have also shown that both internalising and externalising problems can be associated with various effects in adulthood including affecting one's quality of life, academic achievement, severe anxiety or depression and a higher likelihood of using psychoactive substances later in life.

While everyone can feel sad or angry at times, if a child or adolescent feels like this the majority of the time it can be a sign they need help.

Addressing mental health in youths

Addressing mental health issues in youths can be done on three levels; societal actions, family or friend actions and internal actions.

Societal actions

At a societal level, many things can be done to address poor mental health in youths.

Recognise that good mental health is essential and should always be considered as part of our healthcare services. In the past there has been serious stigma and shame surrounding mental health. While leaps and bounds have been made to shift away from this mentality and accept mental health conditions are real, common and treatable, there are still those who are unwilling to seek the treatment they need for fear of judgment. If as a community we can prioritise mental health, we can help remove the stigma and allow more people to access the services they need.

Ensure Australia's youth have access to quality and affordable mental health care. Care should be tailored to the different stages of children's development and be available in childcare, primary and secondary schools as well as other community-based settings.

Address social or economic factors that contribute to poor mental health in youths. Child poverty, access to affordable childcare and access to early childhood services and education should be priority. Safe neighbourhood housing, a stable home and healthy food education should also be available.

Family and friend actions

Family and friends play a critical role and can help provide the support needed for youths suffering from mental health issues.

Help children and youths develop strong, safe and stable relationships. Building and nurturing healthy relationships between youths and other supportive adults can help build resilience and stability in their lives. Encouraging open conversation, listening to their needs and encouraging them to ask for help when needed can help them connect with those who can help them. Promoting the same healthy relationship-building with their peers can also help with their development and help prevent negative experiences with peer pressure.

Provide a stable home and neighbourhood environment. Children thrive on predictability - especially at younger ages - so providing them with a loving and supportive home environment can reduce the risk of poor mental health. This can also include talking to youths about the risk of alcohol and other drugs to foster an early understanding and build a responsible relationship with these substances in the future.

Ensure regular check-ups with a pediatrician, family doctor or other health care professionals as required. Seeking professional help will allow you to monitor children or adolescent's health and give you advice on how to prevent or treat mental health illnesses.

Be on the watch for warning signs of poor mental health. Signs can vary from person to person but irritability, anger, withdrawal or other changes in their thoughts, appearance, school performance, or sleeping or eating can all be indicators that something is amiss. If you notice concerning changes it is important to let them know you are here to support them and will help them seek the help they need. Early intervention is very important in mental health.

Internal actions

Children and young people can also take steps to protect and improve their own mental health.

Remind yourself mental health challenges are real, common and treatable. Struggling with mental health does not mean you have done anything wrong. It can be shaped by many factors and there are many ways to address it.

Reach out for help. Seeking help from others can be hard, but there are many support systems you can reach out to if needed. Find a trusted adult family member or friend you can confide in. If this is not possible, your school nurse, counselor or even a teacher can help you. Finally, your local community is likely to have therapy or counselling services available.

Take care of yourself. Many people underestimate what the power of healthy eating, sleeping and staying physically active can do. You should also avoid depressants like alcohol, smoking or vaping which can make you feel tired, down or depressed.

With many of the challenges young people face being well outside of their control, we need a whole-of-society approach to effectively support children and adolescent's mental health. In ensuring support systems are in place and family and friends are appropriately educated on the needs of those suffering from poor mental help, we can work towards addressing the mental health crisis in youths and continue to build these resources for future generations.