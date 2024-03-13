The road to addressing Australia's youth mental health crisis

This is branded content.
Poor mental health can affect anyone at any time.
And while anxiety or depression may not sound as 'severe' as other diseases or illnesses, if it is not detected early or left untreated, poor mental health can very quickly lead to other serious health concerns such as substance abuse, eating disorders, self-harm or suicide.
While there are many professionals entering fields that help address mental health like those training to be a psychologist or studying for a Master of Social Work qualification, the reality is Australia is seeing a growing number of youths who are seriously affected by poor mental health.
Having good mental health is the key to healthy development and well-being in kids and adolescents. Not only does it help them deal with daily challenges and the constant change that comes during this period of their lives, but it also helps them form a healthy self-image, build their relationships with others and enjoy their youth.
According to Healthdirect Australia around one in seven children and adolescents aged between four and 17 have recently experienced a mental health disorder in Australia. While mental health issues can occur at any age, the risk is most prominent in those aged between 12 and 16 years old. The most common disorder is ADHD followed by anxiety, depression and conduct disorder.
Mental health can be influenced by many things such as family circumstances, the social circles you interact with and other life events. These issues may be relationship problems, eating or body-image issues, bullying, physical, emotional or sexual abuse, feelings of sadness, anxiety or depression, self-harm or suicide. If a child or adolescent experiences mental health issues in childhood, it may have ongoing effects as they enter adulthood.
Poor mental health in childhood and adolescence may reveal itself as emotional or behavioural. Some internalised problems may include anxiety, shyness, feelings of rejection, brooding, excessive worrying and crying, and problems building relationships with peers. Externalised problems may include restlessness, distractedness, problems with attention, interrupting or disturbing tendencies, aggressive behaviour, rule-breaking behaviour and dissocial behaviour. These internalising and externalising issues can negatively affect children or adolescents' relationships with their families, their relationships with friends, and their success in primary or secondary school.
Studies have also shown that both internalising and externalising problems can be associated with various effects in adulthood including affecting one's quality of life, academic achievement, severe anxiety or depression and a higher likelihood of using psychoactive substances later in life.
While everyone can feel sad or angry at times, if a child or adolescent feels like this the majority of the time it can be a sign they need help.
Addressing mental health issues in youths can be done on three levels; societal actions, family or friend actions and internal actions.
At a societal level, many things can be done to address poor mental health in youths.
Family and friends play a critical role and can help provide the support needed for youths suffering from mental health issues.
Children and young people can also take steps to protect and improve their own mental health.
With many of the challenges young people face being well outside of their control, we need a whole-of-society approach to effectively support children and adolescent's mental health. In ensuring support systems are in place and family and friends are appropriately educated on the needs of those suffering from poor mental help, we can work towards addressing the mental health crisis in youths and continue to build these resources for future generations.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, call triple zero (000). You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14 - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.