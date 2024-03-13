Donohue and Knight shine as Wagga City claims under 16's premiership

Terrific performances from Hayden Donohue and Jax Knight guided Wagga City Tigers to an impressive win in the under 16's grand final against Wagga RSL.
Donohue and Knight had an impact with both bat and ball as the Cats produced an upset in Friday afternoon's decider winning by seven wickets.
Cats coach Ian Donohue was super proud of his side who managed to claim the premiership after finishing third in the regular season.
"Yeah I'm very happy with the efforts all of the boys," Donohue said.
"Coming together well as a team and finishing the season off really well."
The Bulldogs won the toss and elected to bat first, however they were dismissed for 141 in the 22nd over following a couple of good performances with the ball from Jack Vonarx (3-16), Donohue (2-13) and Knight (2-27).
Donohue said he was pleased with their bowling performance which also included a couple of important run-outs.
"At the drinks break I think they were around the 90 mark," he said.
"Things could've got a bit ugly, but we just continued to take wickets and I think Braith (Gain) was the only one who retired up front.
"The boys didn't drop a catch and there were two run-outs and when the opportunities came we took them.
"Then when Braith came back in we were lucky that he hit a catch to one of our guys on the boundary and he didn't have to move too far to take the catch.
"That was the key, to not let him continue to score when he got back in."
Knight (30no) and Donohue (30no) then played a key part in the Cats winning run-chase as they helped Wagga City reach the 90-run mark without loss.
Donohue said he was proud of the efforts of their top order and he also credited the performances of Ryder Spencer (16) and Jack Phillips (28no) who also shone with the bat in the victory.
"Hayden took it upon himself as captain to open the batting," he said.
"He came to me and said I want to open the batting as I think that gets us our best opportunity and I'm happy to do the hard yards up front.
"To his credit he got himself to his 30 and retired, he didn't give a chance and Ryder Spencer batted really well with him.
"Then when Jax came out to bat he lit it up, he scored quickly and hit boundaries.
"I think we were 2-90 odd at drinks so it was evenly poised in that way at drinks, but knowing we had eight wickets in the sheds was big and knowing that we had two retired at that stage to come back in if needed."
Meanwhile a brilliant performance from Bryce Robinson helped South Wagga claim the under 12's premiership.
Robinson shone with both bat and ball as the Blues claimed a 55-run win against Wagga City Leopards.
Batting first, the Blues posted a very competitive total of 7-150 with Robinson finishing unbeaten at 55no in a knock that included eight boundaries.
He then backed up his efforts with the ball finishing with figures of 2-7 as the Blues were able to limit the Cats to 7-95 in reply.
Under 16
Wagga City Tigers 3-142 (H Donohue 30no, J Knight 30no; L Dennis 2-6) d Wagga RSL 141 (B Gain 36; J Vonarx 3-16, H Donohue 2-13, J Knight 2-27)
Under 12
South Wagga 7-150 (B Robinson 55no) d Wagga City Leopards 7-95 (B Robinson 2-7)
