Flexibility and creative freedom key components for Wanderers this season

Incoming Wagga City Wanderers coach Andy Heller is ready for his biggest challenge yet.
Heller joined the club late last year and has been refining his squad ahead of their third round Australia Cup qualifying game on Saturday.
Travelling to Canberra to play Brindabella, while their opponent is no stranger to the club, for Heller, everything is new.
"They're not familiar for me, and I suppose that's part of my approach for the season
"We're still playing in an amateur/semi-professional league and our approach isn't really to worry too much about what the opposition are doing.
"From the players perspective, we need to be well drilled in how we want to play football and approach games this season, and so far in the last two trial games we've approached that very, very well."
With players entering and exiting the club since trials first began in October, Heller said flexibility is a key component to his game plan this year.
Ensuring he has players that can swing into multiple positions will both benefit the team's longevity, and keep opposition sides on their toes.
"I think we've been a bit unfortunate with the quantity of overseas players and people that have last minute moved away or had work changes, which has caused us a few little dramas," he said.
"So I'm keen to ensure that we have flexibility in our changes in our shape and our playing style with the 11 that are on the field.
"We've been working to make sure that our first 11 has at least two positions or three in them and that we're well aware of how that structurally changes within a game when we need to
"It allows us to play with a smaller squad but one where the people can play across multiple positions."
Heller said while still maintaining structure, he wants his players to feel freedom to be creative when on the field.
Hoping to see his players experiment with the ball, Heller said this unpredictability will help as they move into the CPL season.
"Over the last couple of years the Wanderers have had quite a turnover and players, the Wanderers that will play this year would likely be a completely different team to the one that [our opposition] faced previously," he said.
Wagga City Wanderers play Brindabella on Saturday at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.