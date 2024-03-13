Man accused of shooting sausage dogs to face court on animal cruelty charge

A man will face court on animal cruelty and firearm charges after two dogs were reportedly found with air rifle pellets lodged in their bodies at a western Riverina home earlier this month.
An investigation was launched after police were called to a home in Hay about 10.30pm on March 2 following reports two dogs had been injured.
Police said the officers were told by the owner that she had returned home to find the family's dogs, two dachshunds, had sustained injuries to their back and stomach.
"The animals were assessed by a vet who told police the dogs may have been shot with a pellet gun. The injuries are not life threatening," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police have said the air rifle pellets were found lodged in the dogs.
Following an investigation, officers searched a home in Hay about 11am on March 7.
Police said an air rifle and air rifle pellets were found in a back shed and seized by officers.
A 61-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Hay police station.
He was charged with committing an act of cruelty upon an animal, firing a firearm in a manner likely to injure persons/property, possessing an unregistered firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Hay Local Court on May 2.
