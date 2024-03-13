The Daily Advertiser
Man accused of shooting sausage dogs to face court on animal cruelty charge

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated March 13 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 1:21pm
A 61-year-old Hay man has been charged with animal cruelty and firearm offences after he allegedly shot two dogs with an air rifle.
A man will face court on animal cruelty and firearm charges after two dogs were reportedly found with air rifle pellets lodged in their bodies at a western Riverina home earlier this month.

Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

