The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

Magnificent family home in Lake Albert

March 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The acres of backyard will make a perfect place to run some livestock, with a large chicken coop already in place. Pictures supplied.
The acres of backyard will make a perfect place to run some livestock, with a large chicken coop already in place. Pictures supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.