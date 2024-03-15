Magnificent family home in Lake Albert

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Those waiting for the ultimate small acreage lifestyle property need look no further.
This magnificent, modern family home nestled amongst some of the finest lifestyle homes and set on a truly exceptional 4.75 acre allotment that has it all.
Selling agent Luke Foley said be prepared to be captivated by its practical layout.
"The entire property is meticulously presented, just waiting for you."
The home has five huge bedrooms plus an office, including a master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite,
A separate formal lounge room with bay windows adjoins a quality gourmet kitchen which overlooks a generous open planned dining space and family room. The home also features a bar area and a separate tiled rumpus room.
Venture outdoors to a magnificent living area that overlooks a fully landscaped private rear yard, including a spectacular inground swimming pool perfect for hot summer days.
Be impressed by the large shed, half converted into a games room complete with full bathroom amenities - perfect for a teenage retreat.
There is a double lock-up garage with workshop and extra carport space for all your toys, with a 2 x 12 kilowatt solar systems and cool room.
The acres of backyard will make a perfect place to run some livestock, with a large chicken coop already in place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.