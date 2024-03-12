From Coota to Australian Idol: Riverina-raised singer Isaac on a roll

Residents of a Riverina town have been busy typing away at their phones voting to ensure one of their own stays in the Australian Idol game.
Isaac McCallum, who was raised in Cootamundra before relocating to the South Coast, successfully secured a top six position on the iconic singing contest television series on Monday night.
If he wins, the 23-year-old will receive $100,000 in prize money and a recording contract with Sony Music Entertainment Australia.
The up-and-coming superstar has had an outpour of support from the Cootamundra community with some residents voting for him more than 20 times in one night to get him through.
Proud mother Natasha McCallum said she has been overwhelmed by the support coming in from her hometown.
"It's amazing how music can bring people together," she said.
"People I grew up with and people I used to know from Cootamundra have been voting for Isaac and posting about him."
Natasha describes her son as a "lovely and humble" man, but his journey with singing over the years hasn't come easily.
"I used to take Isaac to the Illabo Country Music Festival and had encouraged him from a young age to sing," she said.
Isaac never had vocal training, his voice a natural gift, and at times he drifted away from singing.
For a period of time Isaac was homeless and relied on busking to get money to pay for accommodation and food.
When he wasn't busking, he was collecting trolleys for a living.
One thing Isaac never did, however, was give up on himself - nor did his mother who knew she was raising a star.
While she has a soft spot in her heart for the Riverina, Natasha believes relocating was a pivotal move in Isaac flourishing as an artist and as a person.
"I don't think he would be where he is now if we hadn't left Cootamundra," she said.
"It wasn't easy for us there."
Natasha said a lot of children who live in Cootamundra and surrounding areas don't have a lot of opportunities, particularly when it comes to pursuing music careers.
It is her hope that Isaac will one day visit the area in a bid to raise awareness for the dozens of talented 'underdogs' who fly under the radar.
"There's not many opportunities for youth to get involved in music in Cootamundra," she said.
The next episode of Australian Idol will air on Sunday on Channel 7 from 7pm.
Natasha is urging residents to continue supporting Isaac by voting for him.
"You can vote at any time once the show starts, it can be before his performance," she said.
You can vote for Isaac by texting Isaac to 0457500700.
