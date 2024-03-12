The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

From Coota to Australian Idol: Riverina-raised singer Isaac on a roll

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina reared singer Isaac McCallum has landed in the top six of Australian Idol. Picture by Isaac.McCallum/Instagram
Riverina reared singer Isaac McCallum has landed in the top six of Australian Idol. Picture by Isaac.McCallum/Instagram

Residents of a Riverina town have been busy typing away at their phones voting to ensure one of their own stays in the Australian Idol game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.