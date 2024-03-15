'Rare find': sleek and stylish conversion

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Introducing an exceptional property in Central Wagga, this 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home epitomises modern elegance and functionality.
From the sleek and stylish conversion and extension to the high ceilings that create an inviting ambiance, selling agent Chris Ward said every aspect of this residence has been meticulously designed with comfort and sophistication in mind.
"This property is a rare find, offering a harmonious fusion of comfort, style, and practicality," Chris said.
"Many central properties are out of reach for the average person by the time they buy an older home and renovate, this provides a fantastic opportunity to purchase a stunning completed central home."
Having been on the market for just over two weeks, the current owners have called the place home for three years, and are selling to relocate closer to family.
The gorgeous, oversized-kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream featuring top-of-the-line appliances, lots of storage and an expansive bench space for cooking and casual dining.
The modern bathrooms form part of the extension and exude luxury and style, while new carpets bring a fresh and contemporary feel to the living spaces.
The master bedroom with ensuite offers a private retreat, reflecting a perfect blend of comfort and practicality.
The master has direct access on to a large entertaining area, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.
The property has four more bedrooms or, alternatively, three bedrooms and a versatile third living area, catering to the diverse needs of potential buyers.
Outdoor amenities are equally impressive, with five undercover car parking spaces providing convenience and security.
A covered rear entertaining space and a generous powered shed with rear lane access adds significant value, offering flexibility for hobbies, storage, or potential work-from-home opportunities.
Surrounding the home are superbly established gardens, creating a serene and picturesque environment for relaxation and enjoyment.
"The location is brilliant, with proximity to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, medical precinct, and new developments providing a direct connection to town without being in the hustle and bustle of the CBD," Chris said.
