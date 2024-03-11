Baby rushed to hospital after near-drowning incident

A baby girl has been rushed to hospital after a near-drowning at a Riverina home.
Emergency services - including police and multiple ambulance vehicles - responded to the incident at an address on Cowabbie Street in Coolamon just before 6pm on Monday, March 11.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said five paramedic crews raced to the scene and found a seven-month-old girl unconscious in a pool.
NSW Ambulance Riverina District manager Eamonn Purcell said the initial call stated the girl "was not conscious and not breathing after being found in a pool".
"Our local crews arrived to find a seven-month-old female breathing but unconscious," he said.
Inspector Purcell said the crews conducted resuscitation work on her and were met by intensive care paramedic crews coming out of Wagga.
The baby girl was rushed to the Wagga Base Hospital by road ambulance under a police escort, during which time her condition began to improve.
"En route to Wagga the patient improved, and by the time the patient arrived at Wagga Base, she was conscious and breathing on her own and was a lot more stable," Inspector Purcell said.
No further details have been made available.
