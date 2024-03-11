Border swimmers deliver at BISSA representative carnival

BORDER swimmers came to the fore at the BISSA representative swimming carnival.
The best swimmers from the Catholic and Independent high schools across the Riverina came together for the BISSA carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre last Thursday.
It was Albury's Xavier High School that came out on top, winning the boys champion and girls champion on the way to the champion school title.
Fellow border school, The Scots School Albury, took out the aggregate champion.
There were five records broken at the carnival, two of which were produced by Xavier High School's Eva Vaccaro in the 14 years girl division.
Vaccaro set a new record in the 50m butterfly, with her time of 30.34, eclipsing the record set last year of 30.79.
She also set a new time in the 50m freestyle of 28.12, bettering the 28.20 that stood since 2018.
Kildare Catholic College's Andre Labara snared a record by the barest possible margin in the 14 years boys 200m individual medley. He produced a 2:25.53, beating the previous time of 2:25.54 from 2022.
Border Christian College's Ryan Sinclair broke a 10-year record in the 15 years boys 50m freestyle with a time of 25:54, finishing well inside the previous best of 26:01.
Trinity Anglican College Albury's Charlotte Hill smashed the 15 years girls 50m breaststroke record with a time of 35:76, beating the old mark of 36:96 from 2016.
The best performers from the carnival will now progress to the next level.
12 years girl: Isla Christoff (Marian CC) 1, Lila Close (TRAC) 2
12 years boy: Aiden Fry (Xavier) 1, Talon Williams (Marian CC) 2
13 years girl: Ruby Cooper (TRAC) 1, Darcey Figgis (Mater Dei CC) 2
13 years boy: Cooper Scott (Trinity Albury) 1, Oscar Kennedy (Scots) 2
14 years girl: Eva Vaccaro (Xavier) 1, Rose Turner (St Francis Leeton) 2
14 years boy: Andre Labara (Kildare CC) 1, Lewis Kreutzberger (Trinity Albury) 2
15 years girl: Abbie Donelan (Mater Dei CC) 1, Charlotte Hill (Trinity Albury) 2
15 years boy: Ryan Sinclair (Border CC) 1, Seth Booth (Xavier) 2
16 years girl: Grace Adams (Scots) 1, Olivia Cecchini (Kildare CC) 2
16 years boy: Archie Kreutzberger (Trinity Albury) 1, Alessandro Vaccaro (Xavier) 2
Senior girl: Alicia Spiers (Xavier) 1, Addison Pope (Kildare CC) 2
Senior boy: Oscar Kreutzberger (Trinity Albury) and Samuele Vaccaro (Xavier) 1
