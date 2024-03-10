Pair of Englishmen set to boost Tumut to start title defence

Tumut have boosted their chances to defend their Group Nine title with two Englishmen set to arrive at the club.
Toby Mallinson has already arrived with compatriot Lochlan McGill set to join him in the coming weeks.
The Mallinson name is not a new one in Group Nine with older brother Jack having a taste of the competition with Albury a couple of seasons ago.
Tumut captain-coach Zac Masters is thrilled to have some new faces on board after losing so many from their premiership-winning side.
"It's really positive to get these boys here and it's something we haven't really done - import players from overseas in the last few years," Masters said.
"We've been really lucky with having so many locals play.
"This year we've obviously lost a lot of locals so we've looked overseas and the visa process seems to be much easier for the Englishmen to come across rather than some of the islands.
"We're excited for the boys."
The pair arrive with connections to current Blues playmaker Jordan Anderson.
Mallinson has come through the ranks at Castleford and is set to bring some real versatility to the Blues.
While primarily playing at halfback, Masters believes he has the attributes to play right across the field.
"He's played in halves, fullback, centre and lock plus he's a big enough lad," he said.
"He's taller than me and not quite as heavy but for a half he'd be quite heavy.
"From what I've seen of his highlights he can move pretty well as well.
"It is exciting and he might be able to fill a few roles for us this year."
McGill will also provide some more depth to Tumut's playmaking ranks, which have suffered the big loss for former co-coach Lachlan Bristow.
He's had experience through the junior ranks with Bradford.
Masters is looking forward to what he can bring to the club.
"He's played through a few rep systems in the UK and he's pretty keen to come over, prove himself and earn a spot in the side," he said.
Even before last year's grand final Tumut were expecting a large turnover of players, however there's been a few unexpected ones, notably Mitch Ivill and Brayden Draber, more recently.
Despite the heavy losses, Masters feels things are starting to come together.
"There's certainly some spots up for grabs but the young boys have been training really hard and now we've just got to put all the pieces of the puzzle together," he said.
