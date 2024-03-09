Through the pages of Wagga's past

The first sod has been turned for The Riverina Anglican College by Bishop Godfrey Fryar.
Magpies rugby league captain-coach, Mick McDermott, has told players they are barred from beer and other alcohol for 24 hours before any game.
Wagga City Council is embarking on an ambitious anti-crime strategy known as the "Safer Towns and Cities Project."
Wagga is a step closer to the establishment of a liquor licensing accord following discussions with representatives of various groups including John Franks and Mark Bolton from the Australian Hotels Association, Melissa Dennison from Wagga City Council and Police licensing Sergeant, Garry Bowden.
Ian Whiticker, Maggie Couzens, May Bruce, and Paul Murray were among those attending a meeting of the Australia-USA society at the Country Club.
The Daily Advertiser's Therese Crouch, Alex Galbac, Tanya Boyle, Stewart Allen, and Peter Baker were part of a team of volunteers who cleaned up the Trail Street area as part of Clean Up Australia day.
A knife-wielding juvenile held police officers at bay for three-and-a-half hours during a siege at a Wagga youth refuge.
991 students were suspended from school last year, which District Schools superintendent Val Macaulay said was a slight increase on the previous year.
Brothers Ron and Col Whyte spent a collective 56 years on the staff of The Daily Advertiser with Ron leaving in 1972 while Col only retired at the end of last month.
Well-known Wagga resident Jim Elphick launched Annette Hassett's book Along the Creek - Shepardstown, Grahamstown, Mount Horeb at the Adelong Ex-Servicemen's Club.
The Wagga Education Centre hosted a seminar aimed at helping parents of gifted children determine the best educational decisions for their children.
Former Wagga athlete, Nikki Duke, played a leading role securing an Australian victory at the inaugural Sea Kayaking World Cup at Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.
The Wagga sub-branch of the Returned Services League presented two-year scholarships to Wagga secondary school students, Christine Barnes, Joy Gillard, and Jane Thompson.
Dr Bruce Harding Chairman of the Wagga Base Hospital Honorary Medical Board said there was a shortage of both nursing and medical resident staff at the hospital.
Huthwaites is planning further expansion of its Wagga department store with additional space for the store's food fair section and a modern selling area for hardware and allied lines.
Mr John Mercer of Bell's Soft Drinks said that recommended prices of soft drinks in Wagga will rise by one or two cents each from this week.
Junee Municipal Council will move into home financing to ease the housing shortage in Wagga and Junee by providing reasonably priced houses on low deposits.
Sacred Heart Primary School captains, Meegan Cameron and George Galvin and vice-captains, Giosi Bertoldi and Gary Kennedy received their badges from the Director of Diocesan Education, Rev. Father Loch watched on by principal, Sister Clare.
Two separate reports of streaking in Wagga prompted Riverina Police District Supt. FL Keirnan to warn that if a streaker is "run down" by police they faced a maximum fine of $400 or six-months imprisonment.
Three-hundred people attended the Wagga International Club's Wine Festival at the Lake Albert Village Hall.
Mr RB Wenke, Mr W Lampe, Mr AJ Wenke and Mr C Lucas, all members of the Royal Star team which won the Nathan Cup in Wagga in 1923 were among 120 former Australian Rules players attending a "60 and over" reunion at the Australian Rules Football Club.
Mrs Beryl Christie presented a cheque for $1000 to Kooringal High School on behalf of the Mother's Canteen Committee.
South Wagga Rotarians, Bruce Dicker and Richard Bowen who are making a fraternal visit to Japan were presented with a letter of introduction to the Mayor of Hirosaki, Japan by Wagga's Mayor, Ald MH Gissing.
Only 50 children received a triple antigen injection on the first day of Wagga City Council's child immunisation campaign, less than half the number last year.
Wagga High Old Boys caused an upset when they defeated minor premiers, Lifesavers by 3-2 in the Wagga water polo competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.