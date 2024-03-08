Your say: We shouldn't accept lame excuses on old tech dump

It is time for 'quiet Australians' to speak up and let their representatives know that enough is enough. You can quietly send Michael McCormack a letter (Suite 2 11-15 Fitzmaurice St, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650) or email (michael.mccormack.mp@aph.gov.au ) and ask him and The Nationals to take a stand against this widespread killing and starvation, and to restart funding the UN Relief and Works Agency. With the AUKUS security partnership, Australia is a prominent military ally of the US who are resourcing and endorsing Israel's military. A common sense, hard-line stance from Australia would have substantial international ramifications.