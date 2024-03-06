The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Youth crime is out of control but nobody is taking responsibility

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
March 6 2024 - 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car theft is topping the list for regional crime, which is being fuelled by young people under 18 posting their crime on social media.Picture by Shutterstock
Car theft is topping the list for regional crime, which is being fuelled by young people under 18 posting their crime on social media.Picture by Shutterstock

There is more chance of being a victim of crime in a regional area than in the city contrary to popular perception.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.