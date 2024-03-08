Sophistication and style in Lloyd

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Discover unparalleled sophistication and style in the growing suburb of Lloyd, with this modern custom home designed for those who appreciate luxury living.
Boasting cutting-edge architecture and bespoke finishes, this residence sets a new standard for modern elegance in Wagga Wagga.
This home is in an elevated position just moments away from South City Shopping Centre, schools, parks, and a short drive into the Wagga Wagga CBD. Open-plan kitchen, living and dining with vaulted ceilings and sky lights complement the large family living room.
A statement hallway with VJ panel ceiling runs through the home, and window furnishings include plantation shutters and sheer and block-out curtains.
There has been no expense spared for the kitchen with Smeg appliances, custom cabinetry, a servery window, stone benchtops and a butler pantry.
The generous master suite features a large walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with a free-standing bath and double shower.
Three other queen bedrooms all feature built-in wardrobes and are serviced by a family bathroom. A study nook is cleverly positioned off the main hallway, and there is an internal laundry featuring direct external access and custom cabinetry.
There is ducted evaporative air-conditioning, ducted gas heating, with a built-in gas heater in main living area, complemented by ceiling fans throughout.
Outside features include an under cover entertaining area, outdoor kitchen/BBQ, a garden shed, a concrete driveway and extra parking, with an inground watering system.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.