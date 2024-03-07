Your say: Liberals showing not enough talk on policies, let alone funding

The triumphalism of senior Liberals over what is a loss was almost amusing.
What is concerning is the refusal to indicate policies except the so-called car and ute tax and modular nuclear power generators - I understand that Is a technology which is not yet available.
If it was to become available would it be privately or publicly-funded?
If privately presumably the owners would want to make profits and recover all costs; hardly a recipe for lower costs for the community.
Furthermore if water cooling is needed that would inhibit installations in many parts of our country where wind and solar are readily available.
Does the Liberal party have any real and well researched policies?
If so why not reveal them.
Having observed and joined in the Sundays for Peace rallies, I am fully aware there is absolutely no substance to Mr McCormack's allegations ("Conflict between Wagga protesters, MP reaches boiling point at peace ceremony", dailyadvertiser.com.au, February 26).
By calling in the NSW Police, apparently through being intimidated by a very friendly group of peaceful protesters, I believe the only clash Mr McCormack has is with himself.
He is fully aware of these protesters and has never extended a hand of friendship or any acknowledgment to this group.
By not addressing his constituents' concerns, I assume he is a typical National Party pollie - that is, one who fully believes in free speech until you disagree with his opinion.
My interpretation of this is as long as a senior politician can bully a minority group, and speak misinformation, they seem to be able to get away with it. But you can't drink as much kava as you like and get away with it.
Mr McCormack you can't fool all of the people all of the time.
Peter Dutton will announce his nuclear power plan before the 2025 election. That's good. People need to know where these large-scale reactors and the waste would go, how we source the enriched fuel, how much they cost etc. But more importantly, whether we have time.
Former chief scientist Alan Finkel said we might be able to do it by the 2040s but by then nuclear power in Australia "won't be needed" because we'd be operating with renewables, batteries and gas backup... existing and far cheaper technologies.
Mr Dutton and his climate change and energy spokesman Ted O'Brien have said large-scale reactors will replace coal-fired power stations, but have they asked the people who live there who have had to put up with the health risks and pollution of coal for decades?
And the so-called small modular reactors, not yet up and running anywhere, are likely to be placed in regional areas. They would need extensive community consultation, and transmission lines.
Furthermore, there's the nuclear waste problem.
Despite having nuclear power for over 60 years, the US has been unable to agree on the location of a site for the storage of high-level nuclear waste from its reactors.
Its 85,000 tons of spent nuclear fuel was initially stored in steel-lined concrete pools surrounded by water and is now in ageing storage casks.
What is the Coalition's radioactive waste plan, what will it cost and where will the waste be stored? It will be an interesting read.
An obvious response to Meta would be to delete all those social media icons at the bottom of government websites. It is ludicrous that while some arms of Australian government are trying to deal with cyber (in)security the rest are pleading to be "liked" on foreign owned and controlled social media.
