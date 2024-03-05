Williams to make an emotional return to AFL in Carlton's season opener

NARRANDERA footballer Zac Williams will play his first AFL game in more than 12 months in this week's opening round.
The Blues have confirmed that Williams will be part of Carlton's team that is named to take on Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on Friday night.
Williams has not played AFL football since round 23 of 2022 after undergoing a knee reconstruction for an ACL injury sustained last February.
It's been a tough period, on and off the field for Williams, so Carlton coach Michael Voss revealed it was an emotional moment when he delivered the news in front of the Blues playing group.
"Yeah he'll be there, which is just a brilliant story," Voss said on AFL 360.
"(I) let him know (Sunday) in front of the team that he'd be playing and it was pretty emotional, again they're only boys, I think the coach got a little emotional as well.
"He's had a lot of personal things going on his life that he's had to work through and then on top of that, footy's been taken away from him over the last little while.
"So he's had some injury troubles but despite all that, he's been able to work his way through it, he's got himself in some fantastic condition, probably the best of his career and to give him the news, that's what you coach for.
"To be able to see someone who overcomes like that and is going to run out there, he's got to get through training first of course, but he'll be playing on the weekend."
Not only has Williams had to overcome his knee injury, he also lost his Sammy in the middle of last year.
The 2012 Narrandera premiership player has spoken openly about how difficult that period was given how close he and his sister were.
He will wear a black arm band in her honour on Friday night.
""I know she's still here with me when I run out to play. That first game back, whenever it is, I'll definitely be wearing a black arm band for her - and I'll probably do it all year to be honest, take her out there with me," Williams told Carlton's Summer Sessions podcast last month.
Williams, 29, has been plagued by injury since his arrival at Carlton in 2021, managing 23 games over three seasons.
But Voss is confident Williams can add another dimension to a Carlton team looking to improve on last year's preliminary final appearance.
"He can give us a lot more drive out of the back half," Voss said on AFL 360.
"You talk about little different things in your game: sometimes you can try and improve your system, and sometimes the talent improve your system. He's certainly one of those guys.
"He gives us a lot more bounce off half-back and he's understated in his competitiveness, with his ability to win contests. He'll give us some terrific drive."
Williams spent eight seasons at Greater Western Sydney to start his career, managing 113 games for the Giants.
