Boy still in hospital after being hit by car outside shopping centre

The driver of a car that hit a young boy outside a Wagga shopping centre at the weekend won't be charged in relation to the incident, police have confirmed.
Emergency services rushed to Dalman Parkway, near the Southcity Shopping Centre, at Glenfield Park on Sunday afternoon following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Police officers and multiple NSW Ambulance resources responded to the scene shortly after 3.20pm
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find a five-year-old boy had sustained minor head and facial injuries after he was hit by a car.
The boy was treated by crews at the scene before he was transported to Wagga Base Hospital to be checked as a precaution.
On Monday, a Murrumbidgee Local Health District spokesperson said the boy had since been transferred to another hospital.
No further details about his condition were provided.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers from the Riverina Police District spoke with the driver of the car at the scene and no charges would be laid following the incident.
It is understood the boy ran in front of the vehicle.
