Boy still in hospital after being hit by car outside shopping centre

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 4 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 4:04pm
Charges have been ruled out after a young boy was hit by a car near Southcity Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon. File picture
The driver of a car that hit a young boy outside a Wagga shopping centre at the weekend won't be charged in relation to the incident, police have confirmed.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

