All the photos from a fun, fashionable day at Carrathool Races 2024

Hundreds came out to Carrathool from all corners of the state and beyond for the biggest event on Carrathool's calendar - race day.
Visitors came from near and far for the races, with one group coming in from Rochester in Victoria while another had come out all the way from Sydney for the event - and plenty more who lived nearby and were keen for a day out.
Ultimately, the Carrathool Cup went to racehorse Decker and the team behind him.
Trainers Ross Purcell and Josh Curtis said that in early days, they had been concerned thanks to Decker's 'idiosyncrasies' and struggles to pay attention - but adding blinkers had helped.
"We always thought we could win, it's good to be able to back that up," said Mr Curtis.
Owner John Bourke said that he was excited to be back in a country town.
"I'm feeling alright. It's just another race," he said.
"Always good to support the smaller races, they're more fun".
It wouldn't be a race day without the Fashions on the Field event, which saw the best-dressed attendees taking the stage to show off their style and flair for $500 cash prizes.
Linton McGrath was named the best-dressed gentleman, while Meghan Brumby was awarded the coveted title of 'Belle of the Boughshed' for ladies under 30. Griffith's own Melanie and James Toscan were named 'Couple of the Day' before the grand finale - Lady of the Day.
The Lady of the Day was a tough competition, but ultimately Elizabeth Paterson was awarded the crown.
Ms Paterson, who attends the races every year, said the trick to an eye-catching and award-winning race outfit was to pick a theme and stick to it.
"I'm feeling fabulous, it's been another great day, it's nice to support a local race meet and a small community," she said.
"I like to pick a colour and pick up elements of that colour that match."
