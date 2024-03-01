Delicious new life begins for historic Riverina ambulance station

After years of work, the Riverina's newest tourist destination is open for business as Harvest HQ opens its doors.
The Riverina Winemaker's Association have been hard at work over the last two years converting the old ambulance station into a Riverina food and wine hub, and many of Griffith's boutique creators flocked to the opening to get their first glimpse inside.
From the original announcement in April 2022 and a planned opening that year, the project hit multiple delays but the RWA never lost hope - and that dedication paid off with a grand opening on March 1.
Harvest HQ has transformed the ambulance station into a modern events space and tasting area, with plenty of natural light and a number of relaxing areas to enjoy a drink.
Harvest HQ Manager Carrah Lymer said that she was keen to show off the space, now that it was ready to go.
"I'm really excited. It's been years in the making but we're finally able to open our doors today and celebrate Harvest HQ becoming a reality ... we're ready to share it with visitors," she said.
"It's been a major project. These things do take a lot of time, but it's all worth it ... Even just the outside of the building, we've got a lot of positive feedback so I think once people see what we've done on the inside, they're really going to love it and want to come back".
Going forward, Harvest HQ will hold bookable tasting experiences for locals and tourists alike, as well as hosting their own food and wine events throughout the year. Visitors can also enjoy looking through a range of homegrown food from Riverina creators.
"I hope that we're here for many years to come so we can showcase the great regional wines we make, as well as the local beer and spirits ... we want it to be a space for locals as well to come and have a drink."
Staff said that bookings were going to be essential, and encouraged keen visitors to get in early. Bookings and more information are available at harvesthq.com.au.
