The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Jeffries continues his impressive rise with title win at Brawl on the Bidgee

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 29 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga boxer Dan Jeffries claimed the Regional Riverina Light Middleweight title at the Brawl on the Bidgee event in Narrandera. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Wagga boxer Dan Jeffries claimed the Regional Riverina Light Middleweight title at the Brawl on the Bidgee event in Narrandera. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Wagga boxer Dan Jeffries continued his impressive rise in the sport after winning the Regional Riverina Light Middleweight title at Brawl on the Bidgee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.