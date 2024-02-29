Jeffries continues his impressive rise with title win at Brawl on the Bidgee

Wagga boxer Dan Jeffries continued his impressive rise in the sport after winning the Regional Riverina Light Middleweight title at Brawl on the Bidgee.
Jeffries faced Cobram's Blake Charlton in the bout at Narrandera and the 26-year-old said claiming the title in front of family and friends was something that he would cherish.
"I'm extremely proud, especially in front of a local crowd over in Narrandera," Jeffries said.
"I had a fair few Wagga people come over and witness the win which is a great memory to have.
"I can look back at that for the rest of my life and so can other people, it's good to see the local people see some of it and inspire some of the young fellas as well who were there and travelled over."
He admitted it was a tough battle against Charlton as the bout went the full distance.
"It was an unanimous decision," he said.
"I started off good which always boosts the confidence, but he was an experienced fighter as well.
"It come down to the last round, it went the distance and it was a tough fight.
"It wasn't a walk in the park, he was a tough lad and he was a bigger and wiry lad as well."
The performance continues Jeffries' impressive development in the sport and he admitted that he's hopeful of turning pro at the event of the year.
"I'm extremely humble with all the experiences and opportunities that I've had," he said.
"I really want to reflect it into the community and through that me and my coach train hard and strive for results.
"That's where a lot of the work is noticed and we have a goal to eventually turn pro at the end of the year.
"Throughout the year we want to get as many amateur fights as possible then at the end of the year we'd love to turn pro."
Jeffries is coached by his uncle Wilfred Williams and he said that the pair's passion for the sport helps them dedicate a sizable chunk of their lives to training and preparation.
"I live with my coach so there's a lot of theory and physical stuff we do because it's our passion," he said.
"The high intensity stuff is three to four times a week but it's every day, if you weren't passionate about it I suppose you wouldn't be doing it every day.
"It is pretty hectic and pretty much from when I clock off work it's training."
Jeffries also believed that living with Williams has played a major role in his compliance in doing all the right things outside of training including his diet and physical and mental preparation.
"I think I have been educated on the dieting and physical side as he's been training professionals for most of his life," he said.
"After playing NRL he had that character in him anyways of professionalism, but the main thing I'm blessed with is I'm coached through the mental health that comes along with the pressure of boxing.
"I'm blessed to have a mentor in that field where I believe that a lot of people don't really have that.
"It is a pretty high intensity sport and it's competitive and that comes with it's emotions.
"Coaching through your emotions in boxing is vital I think, especially for the young fellas."
Jeffries said one of the most difficult emotions to contend with is the feeling of loss after not getting the result in a bout.
"Whether you deserve the loss or not it's still a loss," he said.
"But it's the lessons behind it and that's where I think you need that support because that's where all the emotions are activated.
"That's where I've been lucky to be walked through that valley with what it feels like to lose.
"Not at the time, but in the long run it is way more beneficial to lose a bout and go through that experience."
Life as a rising amateur boxer can be frustrating at times given it is common for fights to fall through or not eventuate for varying reasons.
Jeffries said that a mindset of making sure he was ready to compete at all times allowed him to keep the hunger and motivation to keep training even when he hasn't got a fight locked in.
"Even though your fights do fall through or something does happen to come up, I still have that mentality as if I'm going for a fight all the time," he said.
"Staying well on your eating and training, obviously when there is a fight locked in the training picks up.
"But to have that goal driven I've got to stay prepared and that's the attitude that I apply everyday.
"You then develop that with everything you do in life and that plays a part as well, that's the beauty of the sport because it's not just a sport it becomes a lifestyle."
