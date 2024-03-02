Wonderful Wagga, as it used to be

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Controversial politician Pauline Hanson is in Wagga to launch the campaign of One Nation candidate Greg Jerrick.
Opposition spokeswoman for health, Jillian Skinner, visited Wagga and promised an upgrade to Wagga Base Hospital costing more than $10 million if the Coalition wins the state election this month.
Les Smith who began his photographic career at the Daily Advertiser in 1978, has returned as senior photographer after spending some time working on the Illawarra Mercury in Wollongong.
High-profile Wagga City councillor Jim Eldridge died at Wagga Base Hospital at the age of 83.
Two 11-year-old children who bashed a cat and ransacked a Turvey Park home with a group of other youngsters last week are to be forced to confront the victims of their crime.
Wagga's political hopefuls including Jim Booth, Daryl Maguire and Col McPherson, along with member for Riverina Kay Hull, threw their weight, behind a petition which aims to secure state government support for the establishment of an indoor aquatic centre in the city.
So far $2000 has been pledged for 2AAA FM breakfast announcer, Peter Alibon, who agreed to cut his long hair next week on the proviso that the community raised $1000 for Kurrajong Waratah Early Intervention service.
A Wagga woman allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars from her employer to feed her addiction to poker machines.
Father Sean Conroy, assistant priest at the South Wagga Catholic parish, turns 80 this week and the parish will celebrate with a birthday party in the Marian Hall.
Wagga architect, Peter O'Halloran was elected to fill the vacant Wagga City Council seat.
A tender of almost one quarter of a million dollars has been accepted for construction of the first of a series of lecture units on the north campus of the Riverina College of Advanced Education.
Prime blocks with lake views sold for up to $12,000 when more than $250,000 worth of land was sold by GJ Fitzpatrick and Co in stages six and seven of the Lakeside Estate on the western side of Lake Albert.
A meeting of representatives from many Wagga organisations concerned with child welfare service organisations was held at the CWA rooms to consider a proposal to form a branch of the NSW Childcare Association in Wagga.
All available subscription tickets have been sold for the 1974 ABC Concert Season in Wagga.
30,000 feet of pipe is being laid at Gissing Oval to supply a complete watering system for the ground.
A Wagga butcher was convicted and fined $15, plus $19 costs, on a charge of selling adulterated meat after an inspection found sausages containing 30 per cent of fat when the legal maximum was 27 per cent.
A mayoral reception was given to the state president of the Women's Bowling Association, Mrs E Knox, who was in Wagga to officially open the Commercial Women's Bowling Club.
A former Wagga store manager was jailed for five years for embezzling more than $21,000 from his company which he gambled on various horse and dog race meetings.
The Wagga Show Society incurred a loss of $7633 with retiring president Mr AK Brunskill indicating that there had been a sharp uptrend in costs and wages.
The Wagga branch of the Young Liberals has called on the Member for Farrer, David Fairbairn, to demand in Parliament that God Save The Queen be given a "fair go" in Australia's search for a national anthem.
