Wonderful Wagga, as it used to be

March 2 2024 - 12:38pm
Log hauling with a steam traction engine. For previous editions of In the Past, go to www.dailyadvertiser.com.au. Supplied picture (Museum of the Riverina, Anthony Brunskill album)
In 1993, Waggas Test cricket heros Mark Taylor and Michael Slater were treated to a Civic Reception and ticker tape parade down Baylis Street. Supplied picture (Wagga City Library)
Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

