Gain to notch up unbelievable milestone against St Michaels on Friday night

Wagga RSL all-rounder Braith Gain will notch up an incredible milestone on Friday as he plays his 50th game of the season.
The teenager has been extremely busy over the past few months having played in eight different teams which includes Wagga and Riverina under 16's representative sides.
The feat edges out his efforts last season where he played 49 games.
Gain was pretty excited to bring up the rare milestone and admitted that including school games and other bits and pieces he could've played over 60.
"Yeah it's been a big season," Gain said.
"It's been lots of hard work and lots of games, it feels pretty good I suppose.
"The body is a bit sore but."
A major chunk of the 49 games Gain has played so far has been for the Bulldogs with the teenager eligible to play both under 16's and grade cricket for RSL.
The Bulldogs will go up against St Michaels on Friday for a spot in the under 16's grand final and Gain was confident they could secure their spot in the decider.
"Hopefully we go well," he said.
"We've beaten them both times this season so it'd be good to get a win and get into the grand final."
It's been a strong season with the bat for Gain who has currently scored 1055 runs at an average of 29.31 across his 49 games.
His season best of 107no was actually scored on Sunday as he helped Wagga grab a 166-run win over Southern Murrumbidgee in the under 16's Warren Smith Cup representative competition.
While starring with the bat, it's been with the ball where Gain has taken the biggest step forward in his development.
Gain has bowled 60 more overs compared to this time last season and in total has claimed 38 wickets.
The teenager admitted that he's been working hard on his bowling and said it was good to see his efforts paying dividends.
"I've been trying to work on my bowling a bit more this season," he said.
"I'm trying to get a couple more overs here and there, I enjoy bowling it's really good."
His best figures of the season came on Saturday against South Wagga in first grade where he finished the game with 4-35 off 10 overs.
Gain said it was great to claim a few wickets at the top grade and believed it would provide a confidence boost for him moving forward.
"Yeah it was good to take that four-fer," he said.
"I'm finally getting a couple more wickets in first grade."
Gain also made the trek to play in Sydney this season lining up for Penrith in the under 16's AW Green Shield competition and he also made an appearance in their fifth grade side.
He was pleased with how he went up in Sydney and said it was a good challenge to test himself against some different players.
"Yeah it was a really good experience," he said.
"Playing with different boys who have different lifestyles and see how they go about it.
"It was a good challenge as well."
Wagga Cricket junior semi-finals
Under 16
Wagga RSL v St Michaels
South Wagga v Wagga City Tigers
Under 14
Wagga City v St Michaels Blue
South Wagga v Kooringal
Under 13
Kooringal Blue v St Michaels
Lake Albert Maroon v Wagga RSL
Under 12
South Wagga v St Michaels Black
Kooringal v Wagga City Leopards
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.