Hyland hopes full-flight Riverina women's competition is on the horizon

EXPERIENCED North Wagga captain Melinda Hyland hopes a full women's Australian rules season in the Riverina isn't far away.
Hyland is a pioneer of women's football in NSW and the Riverina and she will enter unchartered territory when she runs out for her 350th game on Friday night.
Hyland, a key figure behind the Riverina Lions, has spent the past couple of seasons at North Wagga in the recently-formed AFL Southern NSW Women's League.
The competition expanded to 16 teams this year, up significantly from the five teams that entered the inaugural season in 2018.
It has also been extended to eight rounds, plus finals.
Hyland is delighted with the growth but believes the competition still has room to grow if it wants to align with most other areas of the state and country.
"I am happy it's come this far but it has been frustratingly slow to develop," Hyland said.
"Still, there's no full competition for women that runs for the whole season, it's still only eight games.
"You have to travel to Sydney or Canberra or Melbourne."
Hyland believes it is time to implement a proper women's season in the Riverina.
"Hopefully it's in the pipeline," she said.
"There was a bit of change this year with two extra games, which is fine for me with my old body but for all those young kids who are just getting into it and want to play and develop, it's not really long enough.
"Particularly given the percentage of players that are drafted that come from the Riverina area."
Hyland spent time helping create pathways for female footballers before the arrival of the Giants Academy in Wagga.
With the AFL Women's game now in full flight and the likes of Ally Morphett and Alyce Parker doing the Riverina proud, Hyland is thrilled to see the opportunities that are now there for females.
"Yeah particularly now that there is a pathway for girls right from Auskick all the way to AFLW," Hyland said.
"I'm absolutely delighted that they get the opportunity to play, kids from our local region like Ally Morphett, Alyce Parker, Jodie Hicks, some of those girls I was lucky enough to coach through the rep pathways so it's great that they have the opportunity now to run around and play professional footy.
"We also established the Riverina Cubs so the under 18 youth girl program before we had anything like the Giants so that gave the opportunity for girls to play before they had the youth girls competition."
Friday, March 1
MCUE v CSU at Mangoplah Sportsground (6.30pm)
Northern Jets v Temora at Ariah Park Sportsground (6.30pm)
North Wagga v East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval (6.45pm)
Collingullie-Wagga v Wagga Tigers at Crossroads Oval (7pm)
GGGM v Griffith at Ganmain Sportsground (7pm)
Coolamon v Leeton-Whitton at Kindra Park (7pm)
Narrandera v Marrar at Narrandera Sportsground (7pm)
Brookdale v Turvey Park at Mangoplah Sportsground (7.45pm)
