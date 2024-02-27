Ley left waiting to see if Liberals come to her hometown

There is still no commitment from the NSW Liberal Party to hold a state council gathering in Albury to coincide with the organisation's 80th anniversary in 2024.
The Liberals' deputy federal leader and member for Farrer Sussan Ley flagged her desire in June 2023 for the annual NSW State Council meeting to be staged in her hometown.
"It would be symbolic and fitting for us to commemorate the Liberal Party's 80th anniversary in the same city where its foundations were firmly established," Ms Ley wrote to the state executive at that time.
On Saturday February 24, a state council meeting was held in Sydney.
It involved broad discussion about where future gatherings would be held, with no location locked in.
A Liberal Party representative confirmed there was still lobbying occurring by Ms Ley.
"The deputy leader continues to strongly advocate for a state council to be held in Albury this year, and these conversations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.
A conference held at Albury's Mate's building in December 1944 provided integral to the foundation of the Liberal Party by Robert Menzies, who would become Australia's longest-serving prime minister.
