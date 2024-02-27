The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Updated

Police will be welcomed with open arms: Wagga Mardi Gras founder

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga Mardi Gras president Holly Conroy calls Sydney Mardi Gras board's decision "discriminatory" and "backwards", and says that police are welcome at Wagga's parade on 9 March. Picture by Emma Hillier
Wagga Mardi Gras president Holly Conroy calls Sydney Mardi Gras board's decision "discriminatory" and "backwards", and says that police are welcome at Wagga's parade on 9 March. Picture by Emma Hillier

Wagga Mardi Gras president Holly Conroy has called for the Sydney Mardi Gras board to "stand down" over its request for police to not march in the upcoming annual parade.

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

