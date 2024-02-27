Police will be welcomed with open arms: Wagga Mardi Gras founder

Wagga Mardi Gras president Holly Conroy has called for the Sydney Mardi Gras board to "stand down" over its request for police to not march in the upcoming annual parade.
The board on Monday night issued a statement requesting NSW Police not to march in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday 1 March.
The decision is in light of the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, for which Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged.
"I think it's disgusting that they've [NSW Police] been banned, it goes against everything the event stands for," Ms Conroy said.
"The current Sydney Mardi Gras board should stand down over this decision because they are sending the LGBTI community backwards.
"They should stand down from their positions."
In its statement, the Sydney board said it did not come to the decision lightly, but it came from receiving feedback and to allow "space to grieve the loss of Jesse and Luke" without adding to the distress being felt in its community.
"In recent days many have voiced their concerns to us, particularly regarding feelings of unease at the Parade," the board said.
"Their concerns centre on whether it can still be a space to protest, celebrate, and advocate for equality, as well as to honour and grieve for those we've lost, given the NSW Police's participation in this year's event.
"This decision was not made lightly, especially considering that many NSW Police members who participate in the Parade are also members of the LGBTQIA+ community and are navigating the impact of this tragedy alongside us."
Ms Conroy, who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community said Wagga Mardi Gras, which will be held on March 9, "absolutely will not be following suit".
"It's important for police to be seen as a part of the whole community, and you can't be part of the whole community if you're only representing half of it," she said.
The Wagga Mardi Gras Festival Committee released a statement on Tuesday confirming that police will be a part of the parade on Saturday, March 9.
"We believe this is a time to hold each other close and continue to work together towards a society where all people are free to live and live in peace," the committee said.
"The Wagga Wagga Mardis Gras Festival has a supportive relationship with local police, who will be joining us as we parade down Baylis Street."
Other voices of opposition towards the Sydney Mardi Gras board have come from Premier Chris Minns and Sydney independent MP Alex Greenwich.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also backed police marching, but said it was one ultimately for organisers and police to make.
Following outcry, the NSW Police met with the Sydney Mardi Gras board to discuss a reversal of the request.
The Riverina Police District was contacted for comment.
