Griffith hopeful of unveiling recruits in sole trial game

Griffith will look to unveil their squad of Sydney recruits at their upcoming trial game against Temora next month.
The Swans last week revealed their latest haul of signings which will see Cooper Kilpatrick, Tom Baxter, Heath Northey, Tom Tyson and Riley Lucas all play with the club in 2024.
Griffith will play just the sole trial game ahead of their round one clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Swans coach Greg Dreyer said the plan was for the group to don the red and white against the Kangaroos.
"We've only got the one organised against Temora on the 23rd (March)," Dreyer said.
"So the idea is to get them down and have a run against Temora and they can meet the boys that will be there.
"I think it's our cricket grand final weekend so we might be missing a few of our first graders, but hopefully most of the boys will be there and firing."
The recruits won't be the only ones getting a start in the trial game as Dreyer noted that a couple of young stars at the Swans were training well and were in contention for a senior spot for the game against the Goannas in round one.
"Will Vaessen is training well," he said.
"He played 17's last year and had one game in the seniors, he plays key back and he's a chance.
"Then Isaac Conlan, he's still in the under 16's but I reckon he's grown a little bit again and he's training very well.
"I'll sit down and have a chat to him and see how he's feeling and what his Giants commitments are but Isaac is shaping up well."
There's been a fair bit of change at the Swans over the off-season which saw them lose their talented 'Queanbeyan Quartet' (Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, Alec McCormick and Dean Simpson).
Their latest recruiting move has however seen them rise back up the pre-season ladder and it is believed that the Swans will once again be a contender come the start of September.
Dreyer was unsure of exactly where they sat in relation to the other teams in the competition, but was hopeful they would be playing finals again this season.
"It's hard to say because everyone has lost so many players," he said.
"I think Collingullie and Ganmain have added to their list and haven't seemed to lose many, so I see those two as the top two.
"I'd like to think we are in the top five still, we have had some blokes leave who were important players for us but I think we've filled the gap with some of the recruits.
"Then with guys like Isaac and Will and there's probably a couple of others that can come in and take the spots as well.
"I still think we'll be around the mark and I'd like to think we are still in that top five."
