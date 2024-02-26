The Daily Advertiser
Dikkenberg takes next big step after receiving exclusive scholarship

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 26 2024 - 3:30pm
Rising tennis star Elijah Dikkenberg has been awarded a scholarship with the National Tennis Academy (NTA).Picture from Tennis Australia
Rising tennis star Elijah Dikkenberg has taken the next important step on his journey to becoming a professional after receiving a scholarship with the National Tennis Academy (NTA).

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

