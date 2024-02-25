Key group noticeably absent at Riverina workshop tackling drink spiking

A workshop on drink-spiking prevention and response saw a decent turnout, although one group was noticeably absent from the session.
The Griffith Community Drug and Action Team partnered a special workshop and seminar with advocate and founder of What Were You Wearing Australia, Sarah Williams, in order to host the seminar and address an increasing threat.
While turnout was largely positive and featured representatives from Griffith Police Station, mental health workers and drug specialists among others, no bar staff or management were present at the session.
Peta Dummett, a volunteer with CDAT, said that she had learnt a lot from the workshop, but was disappointed in the oversight from Griffith venues.
"Numbers weren't as large but people who attended walked away with a lot more information and skills in order to be able to address it in the future," she said.
"We learnt stuff like the appearance of drinks - if it's cloudy, if ice is falling to the bottom or if there's bubbles that there shouldn't be. Once you put your glass down, don't pick it up again ... stuff like that."
The course also covered campaigns and safety tips such as the Ask for Angela campaign, but noted that perpetrators can be equally well-informed so that many common campaigns or signals weren't as effective.
The key message Ms Dummett hoped attendees and others would take from the course was to never leave the venue if they suspected they had been spiked.
She added that she had been hoping to see venues step up to the plate, rather than leaving the responsibility of safety on patrons and attendees.
"It's about getting those licensed venues to take the biggest stand in making sure it doesn't happen ... it shouldn't be the victim's responsibility to make sure they're safe," she said.
Ms Dummett said she hoped that if Miss Williams came back, more would take advantage of the course.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.