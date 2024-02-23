Measles alert for Wagga after confirmed case in returned overseas traveller

A measles alert has been issued for Wagga after a confirmed case of the disease in the city.
The detection of the measles case has prompted the city's health authority to warn people to be on alert for symptoms and ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District issued a warning on Saturday morning, February 24, after being notified of a returned overseas traveller with measles.
The person recently returned from South Asia, where there have been ongoing outbreaks of measles in Pakistan and India.
The infected person transited through Melbourne Airport earlier this week, before travelling to NSW.
Victorian health officials said the traveller was on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ217 from Singapore to Melbourne, which arrived into the Victorian capital at 9.40pm on February 19.
A subsequent alert has also been issued for Melbourne Airport's international arrivals terminal 2, between 9.40pm and 11.10pm on the same day.
MLHD public health physician Anton Forsyth said a small number of people who may have been exposed to the virus were being contacted.
"While there is a low risk to the broader community, this latest case is a reminder for everyone to check that they are protected against measles, which is very infectious," Dr Forsyth said.
"Measles is a vaccine preventable disease that is spread through the air when someone who is infectious coughs or sneezes.
"It is particularly important to check your vaccinations are up to date before you travel as measles outbreaks are occurring in several regions of the world at the moment.
"If you were born in 1966 or after, you need to receive two doses of measles vaccine to be fully vaccinated."
The measles vaccine is given as the combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine; it is free in NSW for anyone born during or after 1966 who hasn't already had two doses and is available from GPs (all ages) and pharmacies (people over 5 years of age).
The MMR vaccine is included on the National Immunisation Program for children at 12 and 18 months of age. However, if your child is aged 6 to 12 months and you will soon be travelling overseas, consult your GP to discuss whether your child can receive their first dose of MMR vaccine prior to your travels.
The MLHD said if you were unsure whether you have received two doses, it was best to get a vaccine, as additional doses were safe.
Dr Forsyth said people who have been overseas in the past 18 days should be on the alert for measles symptoms.
However, because of the high risk posed by travellers arriving with measles and unknowingly transmitting the infection in the community, everyone should be aware of the symptoms of measles.
"Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore eyes and a cough, usually followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body," Dr Forsyth said.
"Symptoms may appear between seven and 18 days after an exposure, so it's important for people to stay vigilant if they've been exposed, and if they develop symptoms, to please call ahead to their GP or emergency department to ensure they do not spend time in the waiting room with other patients."
If you, or someone you know, is experiencing measles symptoms, or have questions about measles, please call your GP or Healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
For more information on possible exposure site in Victoria, visit health.vic.gov.au/news-and-events/cho-health-advisory-alerts
For more information on measles, you can view the NSW Health measles factsheet.
