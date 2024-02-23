Water-bombing aircraft join fight as fast-moving fire burns near Wagga

People living in three locations west of Wagga were warned to get ready to leave their homes as a fast-moving grass fire burned in windy conditions on Friday afternoon.
A Watch and Act alert was issued by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) shortly before 1pm for an out-of-control fire burning on Twelve Mile Road at Collingullie.
The RFS said the fire, about 18 kilometres from Wagga, was burning towards the Sturt Highway, which prompted a warning issued to people living in nearby villages.
"Residents in the vicinity of Yarragundry, San Isidore and Kapooka should prepare now," the fire authority said in its initial alert.
Fire and Rescue NSW deployed fire trucks to offer additional support to RFS volunteers on the ground.
Multiple water-bombing aircraft were called in to assist, while heavy machinery - including graders - was also used in the fire fight.
In an update at 2.45pm, the RFS said firefighters had gained the upper hand on the fire and it had been downgraded to an advice warning level.
"Residents in the area should continue to monitor conditions," it said.
The RFS said fire was fanned by strong winds and burnt 73 hectares before it was successfully put out shortly before 4pm.
Crews were able to protect a number of threatened rural properties.
About 40 firefighters remained on the ground late on Friday afternoon, monitoring for hotspots and flare ups.
A second grass fire that burned on Blairs Lane at Rannock, north of Coolamon, was also contained on Friday afternoon.
The Rannock fire burned about 70 hectares of land, the RFS said.
Firefighters will monitor conditions at both sites.
Earlier on Friday, the NSW RFS said parts of the Riverina were experiencing haze from the fires burning in Victoria, as strong south-westerly winds pushed the smoke north.
People were urged to keep their windows and doors closed to reduce the impact of smoke inside their homes, and to seek medical advice if they had any respiratory distress.
