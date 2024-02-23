Tuinauvai links back with Reddies in club mentor role

Fetongi Tuinauvai will make his return to the field in 2024 after joining Reddies as an assistant coach.
The controversial figure is back at the club for the first time since 2020.
Tuinauvai hasn't played in the region since his most recent stint with Group Nine club Tumut in 2021, with the latter part of his career marred by suspensions.
However the outside back is set to return to rugby union in both a playing and coaching capacity.
He will assist Michael Wakeling this year with his return to the head coaching role as an outside backs coach.
He will also be a club mentor.
Reddies president Isaac Erbacher believes his experience in both rugby league and rugby union will be a big boost.
"Fetongi is a massive coach signing for the club as he's played with us before and we think with the ferocity he brings to the game he will definitely be a stand out player in first grade and lead our backs to more structured plays and set pieces," he said.
"He's mostly likely going to be playing 12 at this point but the club also supports him in his boxing pursuits as well."
Tuinauvai first linked with Reddies after he was given a 21-game ban by the Group Nine judiciary, which was later reduced to 10 games on appeal, for striking in 2019.
He played for the club in the COVID shortened 2020 season.
He then received a five-game ban for striking in just his second game back from his rugby league suspension in 2021.
Tuinavaui hasn't played in either code in the region since.
