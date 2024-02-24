A short walk down Wagga's memory lane

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
A report presented by director of engineering services Gary Wells says that the amount of money spent by Wagga City Council on its sealed road network is inadequate and needs to be boosted by more than $500,000.
Don and Pauline Black from St Vincent de Paul, along with Peggy Rynehart from the Asthma Foundation and Winnie Wooden, a Wendy Hucker Nursing Home and hospital visitor, all received special volunteer awards at celebrations marking the 94th anniversary of the Rotary movement.
Wagga City Council has agreed to repay annual rates of $17,212.50 paid for Staunton Oval by the Wagga Leagues Club which has been asking for financial relief for some years.
The Claude Pulver Coronary Care/Intensive Care Unit at Calvary will become a reality in April following a bequest of $400,000 by Claude Pulver.
At an annual event held at the Garden Court Restaurant, Ron Finemore from Finemores road transport group presented awards to 41 drivers who have accident-free records ranging from five to 15 years.
Lyn and Kevin Boys of The Place newsagency were robbed at knife point after opening the store at 4.40am.
Sisters Emily, and Rebecca Powell were two of the top performers at Mt Austin High School's Swimming Carnival.
Stacey Hoare, Bridie Lashbrook, Fiona Clark, Amy Brabin, Terri Weatherald, Rachel Dickson, and Emily Harris, all from Kooringal High School, have been selected to represent in the Riverina team at this year's Combined NSW High Schools softball championships.
About 130 Scouts from Wagga, Tumut, Gundagai, Coolamon, Junee, and Henty attended a colour parade and presentation of scouting awards at the Botanic Gardens.
The first meeting of the new AFL (NSW-ACT) Commission southern region advisory board was held in Wagga.
The underground toilets in Forsyth Street have been demolished and filled and street reconstruction completed.
About 350 old boys and Brothers attended a reunion dinner at the Kyeamba Smith Hall as part of celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Christian Brothers arriving in Wagga.
Proprietors Brian Kennedy and Jim Sullivan advised that the Tolland Hotel will open on Wednesday this week.
Members of the newly formed Central Wagga Apex Club embarked on a massive clean up of the Willan's Hill area.
Wagga real estate agent and auctioneer, Richard Bowen has been elected president of the Riverina and South-West Slopes branch of the NSW Real Estate Institute.
Wagga Police District's new stock investigator Lindsay Spence has taken up duties.
A 20-year-old student at the Riverina College was placed on a three-year good behaviour bond at Wagga Court of Petty Sessions on a charge of stealing $10 and a meal ticket from another student.
Dr Bruce Harding, chairman of the Wagga Base Hospital Honorary Medical Board, said Wagga doctors have taken steps to have reports of a high infant mortality rate in the Murrumbidgee Hospital Region clarified.
The official opening of the Wagga Commercial Women's Bowling Club took place with the state president of the Women's Bowling Association of NSW, Mrs Ethel Knox, rolling the first bowl.
Eleven people, members of six families and representing five nationalities became Australians at a ceremony conducted by Wagga's mayor, Ald Morris Gissing.
A Wagga café proprietor pleaded guilty to a charge of having cockroaches in his shop.
The urgent need for better shopping facilities in the Ashmont area is one of the findings of a comprehensive survey conducted among Ashmont residents.
Bill Marsh who has served the Boy Scout Movement for 30 years will be presented with a service medal by the Governor-General, Sir Paul Hasluck.
Jimmy Little is playing this weekend at the Wagga Leagues Club.
Mr Aub Leslie retired from Hartwig's after 50 years' service.
Colonel RDF Lloyd has commenced duties as the new Commanding Officer at Kapooka Army Base.
Wagga businessman and sporting identity, Basil McMullen was elected president of Riverina Rugby Union.
