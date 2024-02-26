The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

English contingent looking to help Reddies in season aboard

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
February 26 2024 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Elgon, Ollie Breeze, Kimi Bishop, Cam Thomas and James Newell have all come out from England to play for Reddies in 2024. Picture by Courtney Rees
Richard Elgon, Ollie Breeze, Kimi Bishop, Cam Thomas and James Newell have all come out from England to play for Reddies in 2024. Picture by Courtney Rees

Reddies have an influx of Englishman looking to help the club rise back up the Southern Inland ladder.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.