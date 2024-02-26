English contingent looking to help Reddies in season aboard

Reddies have an influx of Englishman looking to help the club rise back up the Southern Inland ladder.
After Kimi Bishop joined the club last year, he was quick to lure two former Darlington teammates Ollie Breeze and James Newell to the club.
Richard Elgon soon jumped on board as well after hearing of the trio's plans.
Cam Thomas also linked up with the club after playing in London.
All five are looking to combine rugby with the chance to experience life on the other side of the world.
"It's to play a bit of rugby, get out of England for a bit and see a bit of the world on the way," Newell said.
Australian rugby comes with a different approach.
However Breeze hopes it will be a good learning experience.
"It should enhance our rugby ability," Breeze said.
With his imposing frame, Elgon is set to boost the club's second row stocks alongside Bishop and Newell.
Thomas will join Reddies' playmaking ranks in the number 10 jumper while Breeze has a real utility factor with experience across a number of roles in both the forwards and backs.
The Englishmen are just part of a real numbers boost at the club.
Coach Mick Wakeling believes having a better depth in numbers will really help the club's chances of success.
"People came and chatted with us at the end of last year and said they were happy to give us a hand so there's a lot of the same guys but then there's mates of mates and it kept building," Wakeling said.
"We've only nominated two teams and I think we will have well and truly enough numbers to fill firsts and seconds."
