Massive outpouring of support for 'gentle giant' after shock injury

There has been an outpouring of support for a young man who suffered serious spinal injuries during a night out in Albury.
He was taken to Albury hospital after the February 18 accident before being taken to Melbourne for treatment for spinal injuries.
The 22-year-old Rand man remains in hospital with his family.
The extent of his injuries will become clearer in the coming days, but he has slight feeling in his hands with further surgery planned.
A GoFundMe page has been launched for the farmer and Hume League reserves football player, with more than $25,000 in donations made in less than 24 hours for his family.
His parents Shelly and Matt, and sisters Abbey and Bree, have been at his bedside in intensive care.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants president Wal Collins said the accident had been a massive shock to the community.
"The support from different companies and football clubs, even AFL football clubs, has been unbelievable," he said.
"It just highlights how good of a fella he is.
"He's a very positive person.
"He's got a good family circle and a very big friendship circle.
"His family just want to thank everyone for their thoughts and support at this time."
The club is looking at ways to support the 22-year-old.
Mr Hogan, who works at Dayfarms in Oaklands, is also being supported by staff who have gone to visit him.
There had been 118 donations totalling $25,795 to the GoFundMe page, titled Help the Hogans, by 3pm on Wednesday.
It only launched at 7.40pm on Tuesday.
Mr Collins said the support was a testament to Mr Hogan.
"He'd do anything to help anyone," he said.
"He puts everyone first which is a credit to him at such a young age.
"He's a gentle giant, a ripping fella, everyone who knows him pretty much loves him."
GoFundMe organiser Tamsyn Renshaw, a family friend, said she wanted to get behind them.
"The Hogans are very loved and are always there for everyone else," she said.
"It's great to see people be able to return the favour this way."
