Deniliquin decision forces Southern Inland to revisit draws

A lack of player numbers have forced Deniliquin to withdraw from the Southern Inland first grade competition.
After playing first grade for the first time in more than 20 years last season, the Drovers pulled out of the 2024 competition this week.
It has left the Southern Inland draw in a state of flux.
Deniliquin finished their return to the top grade in fifth place, with a couple of close results in the back end of the season, preventing them from a finals appearance.
Even as late as last month, the Drovers had been weighing up whether to field both first and second grade teams in 2024.
However recent developments with their playing group has forced the move.
Joe Gogarty was one of the real driving forces behind getting Deniliquin not only back on the field, after not taking part in 2022, but into first grade.
The coach admitted it was a tough call to make.
"All of a sudden our numbers just dwindled right down and we had to make the call," Gogarty said.
"It's not ideal but it is how things go.
"A lot of these guys are over here to work and provide money for their families and they are going to go and chase the bit of money.
"It's a bit disappointing, especially after what we achieved last year as it took a lot of hard work to set it up and as a club we were preparing for a first grade season."
Deniliquin have been relying on a large Polynesian influx working on either side of the border.
They had anticipated their players would remain in the region for three years but it hasn't been the case.
Gogarty said around eight of their better players had moved to Sydney for a different work opportunity.
Working on Saturdays was another issue the club was going to face as well as the start of a new rugby league club in Shepparton.
It has left them with around 10 players.
Deniliquin looked to be getting into a strong financial position to help cover their large transportation costs.
They still hope to be able to take part in the third grade competition.
"The club is really hopeful we will play some sort of footy this year," Gogarty said.
"The only other option would be keeping it all through a third grade side but the third grade comp isn't first grade.
"For me it's really disappointing as we really wanted to have a crack at it this year and it's not to be.
"We've had a lot of discussions with agents, their employers and I would have hated to have struggled with a squad of 20 players and then all of a sudden you're into it and half your side has to work a Saturday and you're forfeiting."
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan was close to releasing the draws for the season before Deniliquin's decision.
The competition is still set to start on April 6 however the length of the season is being discussed by the board with a July finish not the preferred option.
