Deniliquin decision forces Southern Inland to revisit draws

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
February 21 2024 - 12:30pm
Deniliquin will not take part in the Southern Inland first grade competition in 2024.
A lack of player numbers have forced Deniliquin to withdraw from the Southern Inland first grade competition.

Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

