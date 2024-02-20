The Daily Advertiser
Owner of tyre mountain deathtrap near airport given clean-up deadline

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
February 21 2024 - 7:00am
The NSW Environment Protection Authority has ordered the mountain of tyres sitting on a block next to Albury airport to be removed by March 30. Picture by Mark Jesser
The owner of a massive stockpile of tyres at an industrial block next to Albury airport has been given until the end of March to remove them.

