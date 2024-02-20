Riverina teen caught up in large-scale rural crime blitz

A Riverina woman accused of leading police on pursuits is one of four people to face court over the next month after an investigation into the large-scale theft across the state.
Officers attached to The Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) and Central West Police District established Strike Force Subdivision in October, 2023, to investigate the large-scale theft of heavy machinery, plants, prime movers, and other equipment across the state.
Following investigations police arrested two men and two women, including a 19-year-old woman in Weethalle.
About 10.50am on Tuesday, November 21, police were patrolling Kolkibertoo Road, Weethalle, when they attempted to stop a Toyota Hilux with no number plates.
When it failed to stop a pursuit was initiated. It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Road spikes were successfully deployed on Kolkibertoo Road, and the 19-year-old woman was arrested.
Following a search of the vehicle, police located and seized a large knife, cannabis, and a rifle.
The woman was taken to West Wyalong Police Station, where she was charged with 18 offences including traffic, enter lands, firearm and break and enter offences.
Police also executed an outstanding arrest warrant for traffic and breach of bail-related offences.
She was refused bail and appeared at Parkes Local Court on Wednesday, November 22, where she was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
About 2pm on Friday, November 10, police attempted to speak with a man at a service station on Denison Street, Condobolin.
When police approached, the man allegedly jumped in his car before fleeing the location.
A short time later, police commenced a pursuit before road spikes were successfully deployed and the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Gillambone and Bogan Way.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and taken to Parkes Police Station, where he was charged with 33 offences including traffic, steal trailer, receive property stolen, and goods in custody offences.
He was refused bail and appeared at Parkes Local Court on Saturday, November 11, 2023, where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
Shortly after, police executed a search warrant at property on Henry Parkes Way, Condobolin, where they allegedly located and seized a firearm, a truck, farming tools and equipment believed to be stolen.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the property and taken to Parkes Police Station, where she was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and steal motor vehicle.
She was given conditional bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday 21 March 2024.
About 4.30pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Oxley Street, Condobolin.
Police allegedly located and seized a rifle, firearm parts, ammunition, rifle scopes, prohibited drugs, tools, and farming equipment, believed to be stolen.
Following further inquiries, emergency services received reports of a small grass fire on Dundas Road, Kikoira, about 9am on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
It was extinguished by the Rural Fire Service.
With the assistance from Polair, a 41-year-old man was arrested at a property on Gibsonvale Road, Gibsonvale, and a short time later taken to Condobolin Police Station.
The man was charged with 16 offences including traffic, weapon, damage property by fire, break and enter, larceny, intimidation, steal and dispose of property theft offences.
Police also executed an outstanding arrest warrant for firearm and traffic-related offences.
He was refused bail and appeared at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, November 23, 2023, where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
Police will allege in court that the 41-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were involved in multiple pursuits in Kiacatoo, Euabalong, and Condobolin areas between Tuesday, November 14, 2023 and Thursday, November 16 2023.
