Elegant, family-friendly sanctuary with space to grow

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Step inside this House of the Week to discover an elegant sanctuary perfectly tailored home suited to the demands of family life.
Selling agent Nicole Kemp said every inch of this home has been meticulously enhanced to create a fresh and welcoming atmosphere, underscored by new carpets, pristine flooring, and a crisp coat of paint.
"This is a true lifestyle property in the heart of the city," she said.
"The size of the home and the large block make this property unique in this area."
Having been on the market for four weeks, the current owners are selling up after 11 years to get a place with more land.
Nicole's favourite part of this place: "the expansive extension upstairs with huge living area and a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry."
The property sits proudly on a vast 1518 square metre plot, ensuring privacy and freedom of movement.
Downstairs is a haven for activity and rest, with three expansive bedrooms complemented by a modern family bathroom, substantial laundry space, and an ample lounge room/kids retreat - an adaptable environment suited for relaxation and entertainment.
The outdoor experience is just as inviting, with a sprawling undercover area and wrap-around deck, poised for alfresco dining and social gatherings.
Upstairs ascend to the heart of the home where the kitchen, a true chef's delight, boasts a butler's pantry and a wealth of storage solutions.
An immense open plan area integrates the kitchen, family, and dining spaces, creating a seamless flow for living and entertaining.
A separate toilet, mastersuite with an ensuite, and an optional fifth bedroom or study complete this level.
Enjoy a climate-controlled ambience with ducted refrigerated aircon on the upper level and separate reverse cycle units below, maintaining comfort all year.
Embrace the ease of modern living with a Google Home automated system and an electric front gate, adding a touch of sophistication to your daily routine.
With a 10kw Solar System and a colossal shed plus additional carport space, this home promises a lifestyle of convenience.
Nestled in the family-friendly suburb of North Wagga Wagga, just a short drive to the Wagga Wagga CBD and just a short walk to local schools, shops, public transport and the Murrumbidgee River.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.