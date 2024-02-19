Riverina crash causes vehicle to be engulfed by fire and destroyed

A vehicle has been engulfed in flames after a two-car crash at Deniliquin.
Police and fire crews were called to the incident on Monday morning.
The vehicles collided near the intersection of Crispe Street and Harfleur Street about 7.30am.
A small SUV caught alight during the February 19 crash and was destroyed by the flames.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said it had been a serious crash and one person was treated by paramedics.
Photographs taken by a witness show flames and thick black smoke pouring from the burning vehicle.
